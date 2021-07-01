The Duke of Sussex has spoken out about his infant daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, at a charity event in London on Wednesday.

Prince Harry is in London this week ahead of the unveiling of the statue in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana, which will stand in a redesigned garden at Kensington Palace to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

Ahead of the unveiling, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at a charity event for the WellChild Awards, which he has been a patron of since 2007.

The organisation supports children with serious illnesses and their family members.

At the event, Harry, 39, gushed over his newborn daughter as he added that his eldest child, Archie Harrison, two, was “running around like crazy”.

“Two is definitely a juggle,” he said in a conversation with the musician Ed Sheeran, who was also at the event.

According to Hello Magazine, Harry later opened up about how grateful he is for the temperament of his children.

“We’ve been lucky so far, [Lilibet is] very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy,” he said.

At the event, Harry spoke about the importance of WellChild to him.

“Since becoming patron of WellChild in 2007, this organisation and the people within it have held an extraordinarily special place in my heart,” he said.

“I wasn’t a father at the time, and yet the stories of these children and parents transcended that. I didn’t need to be a dad to feel the impact of this invaluable work.”

Harry explained how, since becoming a father of two after the birth of Lilibet last month, he has a new understanding and appreciation for the charity.

“Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild,” he said.