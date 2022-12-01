Prince Harry and Meghan reveal never-before-seen photographs in new Netflix trailer

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a trailer for their forthcoming Netflix docuseries, which includes candid photographs the public have never seen before.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reveal the “other side of their high-profile love story” in the six-part series Harry & Meghan, which is expected to be released in 2023.

In the trailer, which launched on Thursday (1 December), fans get a glimpse of a number of candid black-and-white photographs of the couple, including selfies and pictures they have taken of each other in private.

The first photograph in the trailer shows Harry serenading Meghan in a park with a guitar as she smiles at him, while the second shows them sitting in the back of a truck together.

More pictures flash by, showing the couple smiling and acting goofy together, as well as them getting ready for events and dancing at a party.

Others show Meghan while heavily pregnant, although it is unclear during which of her two pregnancies the snaps were taken.

At the start of the trailer, a voice is heard asking the couple why they wanted to make the documentary. Later, Harry answers: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”

As he says this, a photograph of Meghan appears, in which she sits cross-legged on a chair while holding her phone. She is leaning into her hand, which is covering her eyes, and she appears to be emotional.

Meghan Markle in a photograph featured in the trailer for Netflix’s Harry & Meghan (Netflix/Harry & Meghan)

The trailer then cuts quickly to a snap of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, looking severe during a royal family event, before cutting to a black screen and fading into another photograph of Meghan at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

A clip of Harry appears, in which he tells the interviewer: “I had to do everything to protect my family.”

Another clip shows the couple sitting together, with Harry tipping his head back as Meghan wipes tears from her eyes.

(Netflix/Harry & Meghan)

At the end of the trailer, the duchess says: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

A description of the docuseries by Netflix reads: “Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of [the Duke and Duchess’] early courtship and the challenges that led them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

(Netflix/Harry & Meghan)

“With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

Harry & Meghan, which does not yet have a release date, was directed by Liz Garbus, who won two Emmy awards for The Handmaid’s Tale and The Fourth Estate.