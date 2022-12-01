Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
01:24
Meghan and Harry play ping pong in ad for Invictus Games
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went head to head against each other for the latest Invictus Games advertisement.
In the trailer, athletes make their way into an empty stadium to compete against each other in ping pong.
Prince Harry is seen in the gymnasium playing a game against one of the athletes, before going against his wife, Meghan Markle.
The Duke set up the Invictus Games in 2014 to “give soldiers who are wounded, injured and ill in body and soul a greater awareness and recognition in society and to support their path to rehabilitation”.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
07:32
On The Breadline: Meet the communities The Independent’s cost of living campaign will help
26:51
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate
06:42
What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
01:04
Fans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022
00:51
Raging Mauna Loa eruption captured in stunning aerial footage
01:35
Buckingham Palace aide resigns after ‘traumatic’ questioning of Black charity boss
01:27
Ian Blackford says Brexit ‘significant long-term cause’ of UK economic crisis
01:30
Jiang Zemin, former Chinese president, dies aged 96
01:29
Half of free-range turkeys produced for Christmas have died, warns poultry executive
03:05
‘Killer robots’ approved for use by police in San Francisco
00:35
Jacinda Ardern and Sanna Marin shut down reporter’s ‘sexist’ question about visit
01:03
Thieves steal vital part from family’s car as owner tries to scare them off
03:05
‘Killer robots’ approved for use by police in San Francisco
00:59
Idaho student murders: Neighbour of victims hits out at Reddit sleuths
00:18
Daredevil scales Ritz-Carlton skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles
00:39
‘Christmas miracle’: DNA test reunites woman with family 51 years after kidnapping
01:31
Donald Trump calls Kanye West a 'seriously troubled man' after having dinner with him
00:27
Raging fire engulfs Mystic marina as firefighters tackle flames
02:38
Two rescued after plane gets stuck in live power lines in Maryland
02:23
Moment Illinois police officers rescue drowning nine-year-old from frozen pond
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
01:37
World Cup: Pressure builds as teams fight for last spots in Round of 16
00:19
‘Brave’ England fan celebrates World Cup goal in sea of Welsh fans in Cardiff
00:29
Wales first minister Mark Drakeford asks for ‘a day’ to get over World Cup defeat to England
00:24
World Cup latest: USA midfielder Christian Pulisic suffers pelvic injury scoring winner against Iran
00:29
Wales fans sing national anthem to team as Dragons bow out of World Cup after England loss
01:45
World Cup 2022: Jubilant England fans celebrate after cruising to victory against Wales
00:54
‘U-S-A! U-S-A!’: Joe Biden rushes back on stage to announce World Cup victory
01:37
England beat Wales to claim Group B top spot in World Cup 2022
00:43
Cop27: Delegates remain divided on crucial summit’s final day
02:04
Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
01:03
UN secretary-general tells Cop27: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell’
04:02
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
01:01
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dies aged 79
01:53
Stormzy shares how ‘beautiful’ trip to Jamaica with Adele changed his life
00:39
Starring in Love Actually was 'psychotic', Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant say
01:34
That ‘70s Show: Netflix brings back Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith for 90s spin-off
01:12
Matty Healy reveals Taylor Swift never released his work on her new Midnights album
01:32
Love Actually: Hugh Grant reveals the iconic scene he actually hates
00:30
Trailer gives first look at Channel 4’s Vardy V Rooney: A Courtroom Drama
01:46
'Couture' Christmas tree unveiled at London's Victoria and Albert Museum
10:07
The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin
07:49
The Crown season 5 more like ‘ITV drama than high budget Netflix must-watch’
02:57
Fleishman is in Trouble feels ‘patronising and heavy handed’
10:48
The White Lotus & Blockbuster | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
26:51
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate
01:21
Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people
01:26
Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
01:10
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film
01:21
Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work
28:36
Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship
01:25
Millennial Love’s Olivia Petter has psychic reading on her love life
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
04:29:59
Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
04:39:48
Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
01:17
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:23
SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says
01:13