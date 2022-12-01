Meghan and Harry play ping pong in ad for Invictus Games

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went head to head against each other for the latest Invictus Games advertisement.

In the trailer, athletes make their way into an empty stadium to compete against each other in ping pong.

Prince Harry is seen in the gymnasium playing a game against one of the athletes, before going against his wife, Meghan Markle.

The Duke set up the Invictus Games in 2014 to “give soldiers who are wounded, injured and ill in body and soul a greater awareness and recognition in society and to support their path to rehabilitation”.

