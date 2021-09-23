Prince Harry and Meghan visit New York’s One World Observatory for vaccine event

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited One World Trade Center on Thursday along with New York mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor of New York Kathy Hochul.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are visiting the city to attend the Global Citizen Live event which takes place on Saturday and plans to urge world leaders to adopt a more equitable vaccine policy.

The couple began their NYC visit with a trip to the One World Observatory, which offers incredible views of the city and its skyline.

When asked by a reporter present at the building if she was enjoying her trip to New York so far, Meghan smiled and replied: “It’s wonderful to be back, thank you.”

The visit marks the Sussexes first public appearance together since the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June.

It comes just a few weeks after New Yorkers marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11, when a ceremony was held at Ground Zero to honour those who lost their lives in the catastrophic event.

For the visit, Prince Harry wore a dark blue suit with a navy tie and a white collared shirt.

Harry and Meghan are in New York for an event on Saturday. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Meghan wore a pair of slim-fitting navy-blue trousers with a navy-blue polo-neck top and a matching jacket.

Just before they left, the couple were pictured standing alongside Hochul, de Blasio, writer and activist Chirlane McCray, and Dante de Blasio, the mayor’s son.

The couple waved to the press and those gathered outside the building when they departed.

The visit follows Harry and Meghan gracing the cover of TIME Magazine as the publication named them two of the world’s 100 most influential people.

“In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle,” TIME writer José Andrés said of the couple.

The cover was praised by fans, with one person tweeting: “Harry and Meghan! They are so powerful”.

Another Twitter user described Harry and Meghan as “true forces for good”.