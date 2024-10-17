Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly buy vacation home in Portugal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly purchased a vacation home in Portugal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to add another house in addition to their California property, according to multiple outlets. This would be their first home in Europe since 2023.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for the Sussexes for comment.

There is also the opportunity to acquire a Golden Visa, which is a citizenship program that allows people to earn legal rights in a country through investing in their economy. To qualify for a golden visa, applicants typically need to meet minimum investment requirements in real estate, government bonds, or other approved assets

The program’s benefits include residency, education, healthcare, tax benefits, investment rewards, and the ability to travel freely within the country.

Harry and Meghan are not the only royal couple who have a home in Portugal. Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, own a home in the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, located south of the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lost access to Frogmore Cottage in 2023 ( AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File )

Last September, Harry and Meghan spent time with Eugenie and Jack. Both couples have young children with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being parents to five-year-old Archie and three-year-old Lilibet and Eugenie and Jack being parents to August, three, and Ernest, one, with another child expected in spring 2025.

The royal couple previously had access to Frogmore Cottage, which was a wedding present to the Sussexes in 2018; however, they were later asked to leave the property after the release of Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare.

Aside from buying a new home, Meghan also recently visited the Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, which is the “preeminent girls’ leadership organization equipping girls to reach their full potential,” according to the company’s official website.

Larissa May, the co-founder of #HalfTheStory – an advocacy group that’s working with Girl Inc. – shared in an interview with Vanity Fair that Meghan spoke to children about her personal experiences with online bullying.

“We did an activity where we talked through a bunch of scenarios, and Meghan talked about being one of the most bullied people in the world,” May said. “We had girls wave these little emoji signs and talk about how each one of these scenarios would have impacted them emotionally.”

“We really wanted to make sure that the teens at #HalfTheStory were able to give their input on the type of experience that we would create. Ultimately, we thought the best way to do that was to create a space of vulnerability,” she added. “With Stephanie [the CEO of Girls Inc. and Meghan, we talked about what it really means to grow up in this digital age.”

Meanwhile, Harry was recently seen hanging ten at a surf ranch in California.

Professional surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer posted footage of the royal’s endeavors at Kelly Slater’s facility in Leemore on his Instagram account.

Van Bastolaer said: “In Tahiti, we still call you Prince Harry.

“But at Surf Ranch, it’s my brother. It was an honor to have you surf with me and Kelly Slater.”