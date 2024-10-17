Prince Harry rides waves as he shows off surfing skills in California

The Duke of Sussex tried his hand at riding waves at a “surf ranch” in California, video posted on Wednesday, 16 October shows.

Prince Harry navigated the waters at Kelly Slater’s facility in Leemore, which is more than 100 miles from the sea.

Professional surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer posted footage of the royal’s endeavours on his Instagram account.

Van Bastolaer said: “In Tahiti, we still call you Prince Harry.

“But at Surf Ranch, it’s my brother. It was an honour to have you surf with me and Kelly Slater.”