Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Prince Harry’s secret gesture to Meghan Markle revealed by fellow funeral attendee

“I felt he wanted to ensure she felt comfortable,” the funeral guest said.

Amber Raiken
New York
Monday 19 September 2022 20:58
Comments

Related: Duchess of Sussex offers comforting smile to niece Princess Charlotte during Queen’s funeral

A guest at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has revealed the sweet gesture that Prince Harry did to wife Meghan Markle in order to make her feel more “comfortable” during the service.

On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners and members of the royal family attended the State’s funeral at Westminster Abbey. During an interview with People about the event, funeral guest and attorney Pranav Bhanot opened up about a few of the moments he witnessed, including ones that were between Meghan and Harry.

Bhanot said there were points where the couple had to go “different directions” after “walking together” which prompted Harry to offer his wife some extra support by giving her hand “a squeeze”.

“You saw the reassurance that Harry was giving to Meghan at times when they were walking together and had to go in their different directions,” he said.

“I noticed just how supportive Harry was to Meghan,” Bhanot added. “When they went their separate directions after the ceremony, he gave her a firm squeeze of the hand. I felt he wanted to ensure she felt comfortable.”

Recommended

While sitting in the second row during the Queen’s service, Meghan and Harry were also seen holding hands and comforting each other. The Duchess was later spotted wiping away her tears outside of the Abbey, following the funeral.

Leading up to Monday’s sombre occasion, Meghan and Harry took part in a memorial service at Westminster Hall, where they held hands again in a public display of affection that stood out among other royal family members.

The couple’s PDA was then met with mixed responses, as some people praised the gesture and others claimed that it was “disrespectful”. Many social media users also expressed how the criticism about their hand-holding was a “double standard”, since the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, also walked hand-in-hand when exiting the service at Westminster last week.

Along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, many other people held their partner’s hands during Monday’s service, including Princess Eugenie and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. While making their way to their seats, many couples, including Zara and Mike and US President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr Jill Biden, were also seen holding hands.

The Queen’s state funeral in Westminster and Windsor is now coming to an end, as she’s being laid to rest in a private burial service, attended by King Charles III and the rest of her royal family. Her casket will be placed alongside those of her late husband, Prince Philip, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in