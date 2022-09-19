Meghan Markle wipes away tears during Queen’s funeral
Duchess appeared tearful as she joined other members of the royal family outside Westminster Abbey following the service
The Duchess of Sussex has been spotted wiping away her tears during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
Meghan Markle accompanied her husband the Duke of Sussex to a funeral service for the late monarch at Westminster Abbey on Monday (19 September).
Following the service, the Queen’s coffin was marched through the the Horse Guards Parade and along The Mall, before reaching its end point at Wellington Arch.
The coffin is now being transported to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Queen will be laid to rest.
Joining other members of the family outside Westminster Abbey following the service, Meghan appeared downcast and teary-eyed.
Photographs captured the Duchess wiping away tears from her eyes as she stood next to the Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Meghan arrived at the funeral wearing a black Stella McCartney cape dress, which she accessorised with pointed court shoes and a pair of black gloves.
In a subtle nod to the Queen, she wore pearl and diamond earrings gifted to her by the monarch following her wedding to Prince Harry.
Eagle-eyed fans also noted that Meghan wore a similar dress, in navy blue, during the Queen’s 92nd birthday celebrations in 2018.
During the ceremony, Meghan and Harry were seated next to Princess Beatrice, behind King Charles III.
The King and the Queen Consort sat in ornate Canada Club chairs in the front row, across the aisle from the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The queen will be buried in the same chapel where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.
The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin will be moved from the royal vault to the chapel to join the Queen’s.
