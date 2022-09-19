Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mourners watching the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II have questioned why the late monarch’s grandson Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was seated in the second row at Westminster Abbey.

On Monday 19 September, dignitaries and royals from around the world attended the late monarch’s state funeral, with the hour-long service including tributes honouring the Queen and her 70-year reign.

During the service, King Charles III and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, were joined in the front row by the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, and her husband Sir Tim Laurence, and the Queen’s sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, who was joined by his wife Sophie. The members of the royal family were also joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who wore a sweet tribute to her great-grandmother.

In the second row, seated directly behind his father, was Prince Harry, who wore a morning suit and his military medals rather than his full uniform, and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The Sussexes were joined in the second row by Prince Harry’s cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, and their mother Sarah Ferguson. The second row was also filled by Prince Edward’s children, Lady Louise Windsor and her brother James, Viscount Severn.

On social media, the seating arrangements during the Queen’s state funeral have been questioned by viewers, with many wondering why Prince Harry and Meghan, who are no longer working royals, were relegated to the second row, while the duke’s uncle, Prince Andrew, who is also not a working royal, was seated in the front row.

Princess Anne’s children Peter Philips and Zara Tindall, who was joined by her husband Mike, and who are also not working royals, were also seated in the front row during the Westminster Abbey service.

“Why is Prince Harry in the second row at the Queen’s funeral?” one person poignantly asked, while another said: “I thought Harry was allowed to wear his uniform today. It’s bad enough he had to sit on the second row behind his family! The disrespect!”

(Getty Images)

According to someone else, the decision to place Prince Harry in the second row during his grandmother’s funeral was “petty behaviour”.

“I would like to know why Harry has been bumped to second row - petty behaviour,” they wrote.

While Prince Harry and Meghan chose to step back from their roles as senior royals in 2020, the seating arrangements were largely questioned considering the duke is the son of the new King.

“Harry is literally the son of a king but he’s sitting on the second row?!?” one person wrote, while someone else said: “Harry is still our King’s son whether people like it or not and should never have been hid in the second row.”

Although the duke was seated behind his father and his brother during the service, he walked alongside Prince William behind the Queen’s coffin during a procession to Westminster Abbey.