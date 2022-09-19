Meghan Markle arrives at Queen’s funeral in cape dress

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have joined members of the royal family and some 2,000 mourners, who have gathered in the 1,269-year-old church to pay their respects to the late Queen.

Meghan arrived wearing a black, knee-length cape dress. She accessorised with a large black hat and pointed court shoes but opted to forgo the traditional black veil worn by other royal women.

She wore her hair swept back into a bun, while a soft smokey eye palette and nude-toned makeup completed the look.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked smart in a morning suit. The Duke of Sussex was prohibited from wearing his military uniform to his grandmother’s funeral because he is no longer a working member of the royal family.

In a statement last week, the Duke confirmed he would not wear the uniform and asked that the “focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.

“[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” a spokesperson for Prince Harry told The Independent.

Duchess of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Only the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort wore mourning veils for the ceremony, while Sophie, Countess of Wessex did not.

The tradition of wearing mourning veils dates back to Queen Victoria’s reign. Following her husband Prince Albert’s death in 1861, Queen Victoria wore a black mourning dress and veil up until her death in 1901.

The Duchess of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey (REUTERS)

King Charles III and the Queen Consort will walk immediately behind the Queen’s coffin on Monday, followed by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will walk alongside their parents, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following closely behind.

The service follows the Queen’s lying-in state period at Westminster Hall, which ended at 6.30am on Monday.

Harry was permitted to wear his military uniform during a vigil for the Queen, held by her eight grandchildren on Sunday (18 September).

The Duke was prohibited from saluting the coffin like his brother and father, and instead simply bowed his head.

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here.