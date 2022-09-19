Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex wear jewelry given to them by Queen for Westminster funeral service
Both royal women attended the late monarch’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London
Both the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex paid subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by wearing earrings gifted to them by the late monarch to her state funeral.
Kate arrived at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning (19 September) in a car with her two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and the Queen Consort, Camilla.
Meanwhile, Meghan travelled with the Duke of Sussex to join the 2,000-strong congregation in celebrating the life of the late Queen, who reigned for 70 years.
The Princess of Wales wore the Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings, which originated from the Queen’s personal jewelry collection, along with a statement necklace that also belonged to her late grandmother-in-law.
The Four-Row Japanese pearl choker was first loaned to Kate by the late monarch in 2017. Kate also sported the earrings and necklace that she wore to the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in 2021.
The Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings were first gifted to Queen Elizabeth II when she married Prince Philip in 1947, as part of a cache of seven pearls from the Hakim of Bahrain.
Meghan also wore a pair of earrings that she received as a gift from the Queen after her marriage to Prince Harry.
The duchess is frequently seen wearing the precious earrings – she was spotted in them last week during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying-in-state.
At the funeral, Kate wore a black tailored jacket and wide-brimmed hat with a netted veil, known as a “mourning veil”.
Meghan also wore a large black hat with a wide brim, but did not wear the traditional black veil worn by other women in the royal family.
Elsewhere, Camilla, Queen Consort, also chose a special piece of jewelry to wear to the Queen’s state funeral.
Camilla wore Queen Victoria’s Hessian Diamond Jubilee brooch on her left shoulder. The heart-shaped brooch has three sapphires and was gifted to Queen Victoria from her grandchildren.
Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here
