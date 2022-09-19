Jump to content

‘So graceful’: Kate and Meghan fans admire ‘elegant’ outfits for Queen’s funeral

‘Full of class and elegance,’ tweets fan

Olivia Petter
Monday 19 September 2022 12:45
Comments
King Charles leads royal family into Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen's funeral

Both the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex are being praised for their outfits worn to the Queen’s funeral.

For the occasion, Meghan wore a black cape dress paired with a wide-brimmed hat. The duchess chose not to wear a netted veil, nor did she wear any neck jewellery.

However, she did choose to wear a pair of pearl and diamond earrings given to her by the late Queen.

She also wore a pair of sheer black tights and black stilettos.

It marks the first time Meghan has attended a royal funeral having missed Prince Philip’s funeral last year because she was seven months’ pregnant with her daughter, Lilibet, at the time.

The duchess’s outfit has been widely applauded on social media, with fans describing her as “elegant” and “classy”.

“Meghan looks sensational,” tweeted one fan.

“I am here for this cape. I am all about the cape,” said another regarding her ensemble.

“Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looks so graceful,” added another.

Kate, Princess of Wales, also received praise for her outfit, comprising a black tailored coat with a pleated skirt, a wide-brimmed hat with a netted veil, and a pearl and diamond necklace from the Queen’s private collection.

“Princess of Wales always looks beautiful in hat but this is perfection!” wrote one person.

“I can’t help but notice how beautiful both Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look today, even under such grievous circumstances. They have both always been so beautiful,” tweeted another fan.

“Both Meghan and the Princess of Wales look stunning,” added a third.

Kate and William’s two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, also received plaudits for what BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards called their “immaculate” appearance.

