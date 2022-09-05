Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duchess of Sussex is set to deliver a speech to aspiring young leaders as she joins her husband, the Duke of Sussex, for their first public appearance in the UK since early June.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s visit to the country marks the first time they have been back in the country since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which saw the pair attend the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The couple reportedly touched down on British soil on Saturday, and are understood to have ditched their private jet in favour of taking a commercial flight across the Atlantic, according to Hello!.

A spokeperson, however, declined to confirm their alleged arrival.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will begin their whistle-stop UK tour in Manchester for the opening ceremony of the One Young World summit – an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries – where Megan, a counsellor for the organisation, will deliver the keynote address.

They are then set to visit several charities in the UK during their stay, before travelling to Germany for the Invictus Games 2023 One Year to Go event in Dusseldorf.

It is not known if the pair will visit the Queen, who is currently in Balmoral, or see any of the other members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.

The trip comes just days after Meghan’s wide-ranging interview with The Cut magazine in which she said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can “say anything”.

The former Suits actress said that “just by existing” she and Harry were “upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy” before they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

An article by Sunday Times included a quote from a royal source that says it is hard to see that what Harry and Meghan are doing “would equate to the values of the Queen, who has never encouraged people to discuss deeply personal family relationships in public”.

When stepping away from their roles as senior royals, Harry and Meghan promised that “everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty”.

The newspaper said a source who knows the Queen well said: “She doesn’t want to be on tenterhooks all the time, waiting to see what the next nuclear bomb will be – that will take its toll.”

If Harry and Meghan opt to stay at their UK base, they will be holed up just minutes away from the Cambridges, who are believed to have relocated to their new home, Adelaide Cottage, on the Windsor estate.

The location of the Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new home raises the chances of a private meeting between Harry, Meghan, William and Kate.