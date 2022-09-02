Will Meghan and Harry see the Queen during their UK visit?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK on Sunday 4 September, ahead of several charity appearances taking place next week.

It marks the first time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the UK since they visited for the Queen’s platinum jubilee weekend in June.

While the itinerary for the whistle-stop trip includes visits to London and Manchester, Scotland – where the Queen is currently based – is not on the list. So will Harry and Meghan visit the Queen during their trip?

As yet, no official visits with other royal family members have been confirmed, but it has been speculated that Meghan and Harry could use Frogmore Cottage as their base during the five-day trip.

Frogmore Cottage is the home that Meghan and Harry were meant to settle in before they stepped down as working members of the royal family.

Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, now lives in the cottage ,along with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their one-year-old son, August.

The cottage is part of the Windsor estate, which is where Windsor Castle is, and also where Adelaide Cottage is – the new home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

If Harry and Meghan do stay at Frogmore, it is likely that they will see Eugenie, and perhaps Prince William and Kate Middleton, too. If they are bringing their children – Archie, three, and Lilibet, one – it might also give them a chance to see their cousins, but this has not been confirmed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were last in the UK for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June (PA)

Harry and Meghan’s busy itinerary begins with visiting the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit on Monday 5 September, followed by a trip to Germany on Tuesday 6 September to mark one year until the 2023 Invictus Games takes place in Düsseldorf.

They currently have nothing officially on their schedule for Wednesday, but on Thursday they will be attending the WellChild Awards in London.

It is possible that Meghan and Harry could use Wednesday to visit Balmoral to see the Queen, but a spokesperson for the couple previously said that the trip would focus on the pair’s charitable ventures.