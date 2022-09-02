Queen to miss Highland Games on Saturday due to ongoing mobility issues

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Queen will miss the Highland Games on Saturday (3 September) due to ongoing mobility issues.

The Prince of Wales is still expected to attend the Braemar Gathering in Scotland.

It is understood the decision has been taken for the comfort of the head of state who has been suffering from mobility problems since last year.

The Queen spent a night in hospital in October after cancelling a trip to Northern Ireland.

Since then, she has suffered from mobility problems which have seen her attend fewer public events this year than normal, and which forced her to pull out of several events across her Platinum Jubilee weekend in June.

The mobility issues are also the reason why the incoming prime minister will be received by the Queen in Balmoral next week instead of London. It will mark the first time an incoming prime minister has been received by the Queen in Scotland.

The Queen is currently in Balmoral, her estate where she spends her summer holiday each year.

It comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to return to the UK on Sunday, the first time they have been back to England since they visited for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend several charity events across next week, including one in London and one in Manchester. They will also fly to Germany to mark the one year to go for the 2023 Invictus Games.

It is not clear whether Harry and Meghan will visit Balmoral to see the Queen during their short trip.