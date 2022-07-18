Prince Harry has revealed that he has a picture of his late mother Princess Diana and Nelson Mandela hanging on his wall during a visit to the United Nations alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in New York City on Monday 18 July, with the couple photographed walking hand-in-hand as they entered the UN, where Prince Harry gave a special address in honour of Nelson Mandela Day.

For the occasion, the duchess wore a black midi dress, while her hair was worn in a simple ponytail. She accessorised the look with a black Mulberry Bayswater tote, while Prince Harry opted for a simple navy suit and tie.

Prince Harry addressed the UN after New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke, with the duke taking the opportunity to share the details of a special photo he has of his mother and Mandela.

“We’ve also come to know him through the photographs of a person who, even when confronting unimaginable cruelty and injustice, almost always had a smile on his face. For me, there’s one photo in particular that stands out,” Prince Harry told the assembly. “ On my wall, and in my heart every day, is an image of my mother and Mandela meeting in Cape Town in 1997.”

According to Prince Harry, the photo was given to him by the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who he and Meghan met, alongside their son Archie, in 2019.

Prince Harry then revealed that, when he first looked at the photo, “straight away what jumped out was the joy on my mother’s face”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Nelson Mandela Day special assembly at UN (AFP via Getty Images)

“The playfulness, cheekiness, even. Pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity,” he said. “Then I looked at Mandela. Here was a man with the weight of the world on his shoulders, asked to heal his country from the wreckage of its past and transform it for the future.

“A man who had endured the very worst of humanity, vicious racism and state-sponsored brutality. A man who had lost 27 years with his children and family that he would never get back. 27 years. Yet, in that photo and so many others, he is still beaming. Still able to see the goodness in humanity. Still buoyant with a beautiful spirit that lifted everyone around him.”

During Prince Harry’s speech, he then touched on the “pivotal moment” we face now, as “multiple converging crises have given way to an endless string of injustices”. According to Prince Harry, the consequences are being felt “more deeply across the continent of Africa,” where he noted the pandemic, inflation, and war have led to a “fuel and food crisis”.

