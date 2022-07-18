Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s unofficial biography is available to pre-order now

Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, which will be published on Thursday 21 July, is the latest tell-all, unofficial biography about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The book, which has been written by Tom Bower – an investigative journalist and the so-called master of unauthorised biographies – is due to provide a unique insight into the royal couple. The title is more than a year in the works, with Bower interviewing royal insiders, friends, and foes - including those “who have never spoken before”.

As such, the latest release is eagerly anticipated and is said to uncover every part of the Sussexes life, including their early courtship and their friend’s opinion of their relationship, as well as Meghan and Harry’s relationship with the rest of the royal family.

Ahead of publication, exclusive extracts of Revenge were released by The Times and The Sunday Times, which exposed further details of the forthcoming book, including how Meghan Markle’s guest editorship of the September issue of British Vogue caused a stir as it came as a surprise to Buckingham Palace.

The latest release comes a year after it was announced that Prince Harry was writing an “intimate and heartfelt memoir”, which is expected to be published later in 2022. But if it’s Bower’s Revenge you’re looking to read next, here’s everything there is to know about the title and how you can buy it now ahead of its release.

'Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors' by Tom Bower, published by Blink Publishing News that Tom Bower was penning a title about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was announced in March last year following the royal couple's infamous Oprah interview. Spending more than a year meticulously researching, Bower interviewed royal insiders, friends and foes, including those "who have never spoken before" to reveal and learn everything that he could about the Sussexes. Ahead of the book's publication, exclusive extracts were published by The Times, which provide some details about what you can expect from the 464-page unofficial biography. One such revelation was that when Meghan Markle guest edited British Vogue for the September 2019 issue, Buckingham Palace was not informed of her decision, which, according to the book, caused a rift between the magazine and the palace. Revenge is said to include all facets of love, betrayal, secrets, and revenge, and will of course reveal new elements of the royal couple, including their relationship with other members of the royal family, notably between Harry and his brother Prince William. The couple has had no involvement in the book, but if you enjoy reading about the royal family, we'd recommend that you pre-order the title ahead of its 21 July publication date.