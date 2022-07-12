Prince Harry to give speech at United Nations for Nelson Mandela Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to return to New York City next week, where they will make an appearance at the United Nations.

The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to give a speech at the UN General Assembly on 18 July, also known as Nelson Mandela International Day. Prince Harry’s speech will reportedly touch on the effects of climate change and world hunger.

“The South African Mission has confirmed the participation of the Duke and the Duchess at Monday’s commemoration,” a UN spokesperson said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

Although Prince Harry will be delivering the speech, Meghan Markle will also be visiting New York City to support him. This marks the couple’s first public appearance since the two kept a low-profile at the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations last month.

The couple most recently made the trip from California to New York City in September 2021, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raised awareness towards vaccine equity at the Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park. The pair also stopped by One World Trade Center and met with Amina Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the UN.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited South Africa in 2019 with their son Archie Harrison on their first official tour as a family, before they stepped down from royal duties in 2020. During their visit, the couple met with Nelson Mandela’s widow Graça Machel.

Prince Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, famously met the former South African president in March 1997, just five months before her death.

Since 2009, the United Nations has commemorated Nelson Mandela’s legacy by celebrating Nelson Mandela International Day each year on his birthday, 18 July.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for comment.