Prince Harry and Meghan could be moving to Snoop Dogg’s neighborhood

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly contemplating a move to Hope Ranch in California from their current home in Montecito.

The couple moved to their US$14.5m (£11.4m) home in 2020 together with their three-year-old son Archie. They have since welcomed a second child, daughter Lilibet, in June 2021.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 19,000 square-foot property in Montecito features nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

According to Variety, it also includes a library, gym, wet and dry saunas, an elevator, arcade, game room, and home theatre, as well as a detached two-bedroom guest house.

But the Sussexes have reportedly been “hunting” for a new home in Hope Ranch, a private community located around 10 miles from Montecito.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hope Ranch.

What is Hope Ranch?

Hope Ranch is an affluent neighbourhood located in the Santa Barbara County in California.

The eastern entrance to Hope Ranch (Wikimedia Commons)

It is one of the wealthiest areas in the state, as well as one of the most expensive neighbourhoods in Santa Barbara.

Median home prices in this area clock in at US$5.3m as of September 2022, according to realtor.com. The Daily Mail reported that homes can reach as high as US$22m (£19.9m).

A number of celebrities reside in Hope Ranch, including rapper Snoop Dogg and 1966 Tarzan star, Ron Ely.

It is also home to billionaires such as Wendy McCaw, owner of the Santa Barbara News Press.

What amenities does Hope Ranch have?

The luxurious neighbourhood boasts a number of amenities. It is bordered by a private beach and has its own country club, golf club, and tennis court.

It also has nearly 30 miles of equestrian riding trails, which has attracted a strong equestrian community. Around 10 per cent of residents are horse owners.

Will Harry and Meghan move to Hope Ranch?

It has not been confirmed if the Sussexes have already purchased a new home in the area or are simply looking.

However, reports of their potential move have sparked concern among some residents, who told TMZ they are “worried” about the amount of unwanted attention the couple might bring with them.

One resident told the outlet: “Nobody in Hope Ranch holds any ill will towards the Sussexes, but the fact is, many fear they’re going to bring a circus to their quiet, super-private ‘burb since they’re so famous and controversial.”

Worries that paparazzi might descend on the narrow streets in the area “could create peril”, the resident added, particularly for children “who are playing and walking to school”.

What is Harry and Meghan’s home in Montecito like?

This aerial view shows the general neighborhood of the hometown of the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan, who recently purchased the Chateau of Riven Rock in the Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara (AFP via Getty Images)

The couple’s current home is located in a beachside hamlet in Santa Barbara County, California, and is known for being a “celebrity enclave” as it also boasts a number of famous residents.

Apart from the Sussexes, Ariana Grande, Gwyneth Paltrow, Orlando Bloom, Jason Bateman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Travolta, and many more celebrities and wealthy figures live there.

Meghan told The Cut in an interview published last month that the couple “did everything we could to get this house”.

“Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free,” she said.