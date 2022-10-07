Jump to content

Prince Harry’s ‘wild lad’ days died when he met Meghan Markle, claims new royal biography

The prince risked becoming a ‘seedy old roué’, according to author Valentine Low

Joanna Whitehead
Friday 07 October 2022 10:09
King Charles expresses 'love' to Prince Harry and Meghan in national address

Prince Harry used to be “quite a wild lad” before he met Meghan Markle, a new royal biography has claimed.

Prior to meeting the actor, Harry spent 10 years in the military, where he developed a reputation as a party animal.

According to the new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, Prince Harry allegedly played air guitar with a pool cue while naked at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas hotel in August 2012.

Author Valentine Low states that Harry risked becoming a “seedy old roué”, however.

He wrote: “When Harry was young, it was easy to forgive him, his transgressions. But at what point does a wild lad become a seedy old roué?

“At the time, it was nothing to worry about: just something to keep an eye on.

“The younger prince was a dashing figure, flying an Apache helicopter, and was heavily committed in the area of children’s health, with charities like Well Child. But he also used to be quite a wild lad.”

He added that the “problem” eventually resolved itself, declaring: “The wild lad died the day Harry met Meghan Markle.”

The Independent has approached Prince Harry for comment.

The new book, published on Thursday, comes after Prince Harry and a number of other public figures launched legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper over phone-hacking allegations

The action claims the individuals “have become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence” they have been “victims of abhorrent criminal activity” and “gross breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers”.

The statement released by law firm Hamlins claims breaches of privacy by the publisher, including placing listening devices inside people’s cars and homes as well as commissioning the bugging of live, private telephone calls.

Other members of the group include Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost and Baroness Doreen Lawrence.

Associated Newspapers have issued a statement vehemently denying the claims.

