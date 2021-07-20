News that the Duke of Sussex is writing a memoir has sparked discussions around the world.

The book, published by Penguin Random House in late 2022, will be an “accurate and wholly truthful“ account of his life that offers a “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,” according to a statement.

The book will chart Prince Harry’s journey from childhood through to the present day, covering his service in the military, his marriage to the Duchess of Sussex, and his decision to step down from his role in the royal family in 2020.

Harry said he was writing his memoir “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he said.

The book will be ghost-written by Pulitzer-winning journalist and writer J.R. Moehringer, who has reportedly already been working with Harry on the project for a year.

Reactions to news that Prince Harry will be writing such a personal book has polarised the internet.

One of the most vocal critics has been TV presenter Piers Morgan, who tweeted: “You’ve got to be f***ing joking” in response to the news.

In a subsequent tweet, Morgan added: “Ready to tell his story? Prince Privacy hasn’t stopped yapping, whining & trashing his family all bloody year.”

Another person argued that the prince had already shared so much of his life, tweeting: “I’m sorry, but who is actually interested in reading the autobiography of Prince Harry? We have seen enough from both of them already. Let’s respect their wishes for privacy and not buy his book.”

Some critics went so far as to call for Harry’s royal title to be removed.

“I see Prince Harry is writing an autobiography to talk about the highs and lows of being in the Royal Family. He needs to have his title removed, same for Meghan. They are tarnishing the name of the Royals. They are both publicity and media crazy,” tweeted one person.

Another suggested that the book would cause Harry’s family pain, writing: “I am deeply saddened, as I am sure thousands of others are, that the privacy seeking Prince Harry cannot spare the Royal family from further unnecessary pain, by writing this unnecessary book! Even if the proceeds are going to charity, it must still be a regrettable venture.”

However, some people have supported the decision for Harry to write a book, arguing that it will be his chance to share his side of the story.

“He had multiple books written about him and authors cashing in the money for stories about Harry that probably weren’t even true. Why not write his own version of events?!” tweeted one person. “He is 100 per cent entitled to do it. If it was Charles or William you would be thrilled.”

Another person wrote: “I love that Prince Harry is taking control of the narrative and telling his own story! By far, other than his mother, he’s the most interesting member of the British royal family.”

One person concurred: “I like Harry. he has had a tough road much of the time, just trying to find himself, his place, what he wants in and from his life. Having his mother taken so brutally and fast shaped his heart and mind and he needs to do what is right for HIM.”

Harry’s memoir is one of many projects the Sussexes have launched, having already signed lucrative content deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Earlier this year, Meghan landed her own publishing deal, releasing a children’s book titled The Bench.