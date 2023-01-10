Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry has said that he is “not angry anymore” while reflecting on his relationship with his family and what the future holds.

The Duke of Sussex spoke candidly about his current mindset during a wide-ranging ABC special titled: “Prince Harry: In His Own Words” with Michael Strahan on Monday 9 January. The interview, which aired on the eve of the release of Harry’s memoir Spare, saw the duke criticise members of his family and the British press for their treatment of him and his wife Meghan Markle.

However, towards the end of the 30-minute conversation, Strahan asked the duke about what comes next, and whether he and Meghan would ever return to their roles as senior royals. “Is there a part of you that can see you and your family going back to the UK, becoming working royals with the monarchy?” the Good Morning America host asked.

In response, Harry said he doesn’t think there is a future where he, Meghan, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, would return. “No … even if there was an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there’s that third party that is going to do everything it can to make sure that isn’t possible. Not stopping us from ever going back, but making it unsurvivable. And that’s really sad, because that is essentially breaking the relationship between us,” Harry said, seemingly in reference to the British press.

But, according to the duke, if there were a way that he and Meghan could continue to support the Commonwealth, then they would “of course” consider the possibility of returning to their working roles.

However, for Harry and his family to “reconcile,” he said “first, there needs to be conversation and accountability”.

With the future unknown, Harry said that his focus will be on his “life” and his “amazing family,” which he is “so grateful to have”. The duke also said that, despite the ongoing tensions among himself and his family members, and the treatment of the couple at the hands of the press, he is no longer “angry”.

“I’m not angry anymore. There are things that will still anger me, but I’m not angry anymore because I am exactly where I am supposed to be,” he said.

After announcing their intention to step back from their roles as senior royals in 2020, the Sussexes relocated to California, where they currently live with their two children.