Chances of a reconciliation between Prince Harry, King Charles, the Queen Consort and William is now “impossible” over fears anything they say to the duke will be shared with the press, The Independent can reveal.
“They are trapped,” a source close to the palace has said, adding that the royal family believe the fraught relations will go unchanged while the Duke of Sussex remains effectively “kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan Markle.”
It comes after the Duke of Sussex opened up about his new memoir, Spare, which is said to feature bombshell revelations about his relationship with the royal family, during an interview with Good Morning America’s (GMA) Michael Strahan on Monday 9 January.
During their conversation, Harry attacked what he alleged was Camilla’s attempts to “rehabilitate” her image, after being cast as the “third person” in his parents’ marriage, but also sympathised with her, saying in the interview with GMA that she is not an “evil stepmother”.
Nadine White: ‘Prince Harry was right to tell his story – but he still has a lot to learn about racism'
Prince Harry was wrong to suggest that there’s a substantive difference between “unconscious bias” and racism. There isn’t, writes our race correspondent Nadine White.
Harry himself has acknowledged that he’s recently become a student of these matters. Now, he’s schooling the masses on what is and isn’t racism, something he’ll never actually experience himself
Revealed: Royals despair as Harry ‘kidnapped by cult of psychotherapy’
A reconciliation with Prince Harry is “impossible” because Charles, Camilla and William fear anything they say will be made public, The Independent understands.
A source close to the royal family said the King, Queen Consort and heir to the throne believe the situation will remain unchanged while the Duke of Sussex remains effectively “kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan Markle.”
“They are trapped,” said the source. “They really can’t engage because everything they say will be shared with the media. It is impossible to have a conversation or write a letter because of the risk that anything they say being put in the public domain by Harry, potentially for commercial benefit.
“There has been a complete breakdown of trust.”
Opinion: What Prince Harry said about drug use and the psychological reason behind it
Cocaine, like many other psychoactive drugs, is an effective way of altering how we feel or think, writes Ian Hamilton. So if you’re feeling low, cocaine can quickly change that negative feeling and thought pattern. Unlike counselling or mental health services, drugs don’t have a long waiting list or ask invasive questions. Drugs are easy to source and act quickly. In that sense, it is clear to see how they might appeal to someone like a young Prince Harry.
He was hardly unusual in using drugs like cocaine at this stage in his life, as it is young people who in the past made up the majority of those using drugs in a recreational way.
He was hardly unusual in using drugs like cocaine at this stage in his life. If anything, it reveals the Duke of Sussex to be perfectly ordinary
Duke insists Queen was not angry after he stepped down as senior royal
The publication of Harry’s book Spare, which is due out on Tuesday, was reportedly delayed following the death of the Queen but the duke insisted his grandmother was not angry or upset with him about wanting to step down as a senior working royal.
“No. My grandmother and I had a very good relationship. It was never a surprise to anybody, least of all her.” the duke told GMA.
“She knew what was going on. She knew how hard it was. She never said to me that she was angry. I think she was sad that it got to that point.”
Prince Harry says divide between him and his family ‘couldn’t be greater'
The Duke of Sussex has said the divide between him and his family “couldn’t be greater”.
Asked about whether he thinks his book will bring his father and brother back to him or whether it will widen the divide, Harry told Good Morning America: “I thought about it long and hard, and as far as I see it the divide couldn’t be greater before this book.”
Harry said that if reconciliation does not happen, he will focus on his life and family.
“I’m not angry any more. There are things that will still anger me, but I’m not angry any more, because I am exactly where I am supposed to be,” he said.
During the interview, Harry said he was “born into service”, adding: “It runs in my blood.”
All the explosive revelations and claims from Harry’s leaked book Spare so far
Prince Harry has continued his seemingly neverending wave of allegations and revelations about the royal family in his new autobiography.
Leaked before the official release, Spare covers a wide range of subjects from his fractious relationship with brother William to the struggles after his mother Diana’s death in 1997.
His sex life, drug use and time served in the army are also covered in a memoir that appears to go into uncomfortable levels of detail.
The palace has so far declined to comment about any of the contents of the book, copies of which went on sale early in Spain.
The Duke has claimed William physically attacked him and revealed the brothers call each other Willy and Harold
Prince Harry says ‘hunt for royal racist’ began after Oprah interview
The Duke of Sussex was quizzed on why his and the Duchess of Sussex‘s claim about an unnamed royal expressing concerns about how dark their unborn son’s skin would be did not appear in their Netflix documentary or his book.
Harry accused the British press of sparking a “hunt for the royal racist” following the Oprah interview, and warned CBS’s 60 Minutes interviewer Anderson Cooper that he would not discuss the matter further. Cooper said: “That wasn’t brought up in Netflix or in the book. Why?”
Harry replied: “The way the British press reacted to that was fairly typical. There was like a hunt for the royal racist. Neither of us believe that that comment or that experience or that opinion was based on racism.
“Unconscious bias, yes. But I think you speak to the majority of mixed-race couples around the world that the white side of the family would wonder, whether talking openly about it or amongst themselves, what the kids are gonna look like. The key word here was concern, as opposed to curiosity. But the way that the British press, what they turned it into, was not what it was.”
Cooper says: “You stand by that that happened but you just didn’t feel the need to...”
Harry says: “No but what else did I say at the end of, within the Oprah interview?” Cooper “That you would not discuss it further. Harry nods his head.