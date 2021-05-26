Prince Harry and Oprah are hosting another TV show about mental health

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are hosting another TV show together after the successes of their first two.

On Wednesday, Apple TV+, which last week aired the pair’s docu-seriesThe Me You Can’t See, announced the Duke of Sussex and the media personality would be coming together again to host a town hall conversation titled: The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward.

According to the streaming service, the virtual follow-up to their conversation on mental health, which will air this Friday 28 May, will see Harry and Winfrey continue speaking with the experts and subjects featured in their docu-series, such as Glenn Close.

The latest conversation, which Apple TV+ described as a “thought-provoking, wide-ranging conversation about mental health and emotional well-being, and where we go from here,” comes after the streaming service announced that The Me You Can’t See resulted in a 25 per cent rise in new viewers.

In the docu-series, Harry opened up about his own mental health struggles, as well as his wife Meghan Markle’s experience with feelings of suicide, and the couple’s ultimate decision to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

During the series, the duke also reflected on the trauma of his mother’s passing, and the subsequent resentment he feels towards paparazzi.

The Me You Can’t See also saw mental health insights from notable individuals such as Lady Gaga and San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan, with the series partnering with “14 accredited and respected experts and organisations from around the world to help shed light on different pathways to treatment”.

(Apple TV+)

The upcoming “companion” episode to the series was also co-created and executive produced by the duke and Winfrey, according to Apple TV+.

(Apple TV+)

While it is not clear whether Prince Harry will further open up about his own experiences, the streaming service said viewers can expect to see the subjects of the docu-series “offer further insight into their stories,” with the board of experts then sharing their guidance for “continuing the global conversation” about mental health.