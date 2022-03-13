Prince Harry wears all-orange outfit to celebrate Invictus Games lead-up
The fifth annual Invictus Games will be held in the Netherlands this April
Prince Harry has dressed in top-to-toe orange to celebrate the lead-up to the fifth annual Invictus Games.
The Invictus Games is an international sporting event founded by the Duke of Sussex which sees wounded, injured and sick serving personnel and veterans compete in a series of athletic games.
This year the games will be held in The Hague in the Netherlands from 16 to 22 April and, in the lead-up to the launch, Harry spoke to several members of the Dutch team in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday.
In the video, Harry asks the athletes to help him “brush up” on his Dutch. The athletes that appear in the video include Jelle van der Steen, Wouter Bakker, Fenna Geugjes, and Alina Zoet.
Harry says: “One more time guys, please. You know I need to get this right, and I really want to get it right as well. So how do I say, ‘Good afternoon. You’ve done a great job,’ in Dutch?”
When the athletes attempt to explain, Harry looks confused and gives it a try.
When one of the athletes asks him if he can pronounce stroopwafel, a Dutch sweet treat, Harry says that he “loves” the wafer and caramel biscuit.
Towards the end of the video, one of the athletes tells Harry to “not forget his hat”, to which the Duke picks up a bright orange fedora and puts it on. Orange is the national colour of the Netherlands.
Harry then puts on a pair of orange-rimmed sunglasses and unzips his sweatshirt to reveal an orange T-shirt. He then stands up to show he’s wearing orange shorts before signing off from the call.
The last Invictus Games were held in Sydney in 2018. The Netherlands’ games were meant to be held in 2020 but were postponed due to the pandemic.
The next Invictus Games will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2023.
