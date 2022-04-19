Prince Harry tells Hoda Kotb it was ‘so nice’ to see the Queen during his and Meghan Markle’s surprise visit
Duke and Duchess of Sussex made surprise visit to see Queen Elizabeth II before Invictus Games
Prince Harry has opened up about how much he enjoyed being reunited with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during his and Meghan Markle’s surprise visit.
On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped in the UK, before travelling to The Hague, Netherlands for the fifth Invictus Games, to see the 95-year-old monarch at Windsor Castle.
The visit marked the first time that Prince Harry and Meghan have been in Europe together since they stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in March 2020 and relocated to California.
The duke discussed his happiness over the visit, and how it felt to be back, during an interview with the Today Show’s Hoda Kotb from The Netherlands, where he revealed that it was “so nice” being with the Queen again.
“Being with her was great, it was just so nice to see her. She was on great form, she’s always got a great sense of humour,” the royal said.
More follows…
