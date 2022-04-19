Prince Harry is expected to reveal new details of his recent surprise visit with the Queen and his life with Meghan Markle in a new interview with American TV networks.

The Duke of Sussex sat down with Hoda Kotb of NBC’s Today Show while in the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games, with the full programme to be aired on Wednesday evening.

Coming just one year after the Duke’s explosive TV special with Oprah Winfrey alongside his wife Meghan Markle, the interview could cause further turbulence for the royal family.

In their meeting with Oprah, the Sussexes described the racism and bullying they said the had received from others in the royal apparatus and the British press, as well as the Duchess’s suicidal thoughts while pregnant with her son Archie

Follow live updates below as we report the latest news from Prince Harry’s visit and learn more about what his interview has in store.