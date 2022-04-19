Prince Harry is expected to reveal new details of his recent surprise visit with the Queen and his life with Meghan Markle in a new interview with American TV networks.
The Duke of Sussex sat down with Hoda Kotb of NBC’s Today Show while in the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games, with the full programme to be aired on Wednesday evening.
Coming just one year after the Duke’s explosive TV special with Oprah Winfrey alongside his wife Meghan Markle, the interview could cause further turbulence for the royal family.
In their meeting with Oprah, the Sussexes described the racism and bullying they said the had received from others in the royal apparatus and the British press, as well as the Duchess’s suicidal thoughts while pregnant with her son Archie
Follow live updates below as we report the latest news from Prince Harry’s visit and learn more about what his interview has in store.
Oprah's royal interview was the most explosive since Diana
The Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winrey last year was easily the most revealing royal interview since Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana’s tell-all BBC spot in 1995.
Sitting in the grounds of the couple’s discreet house in Montecito, California, Meghan Markle told Oprah that she had contemplated suicide but been told it "wouldn’t be good for the [royal] institution" if she went to hospital.
She said there had been "several conversations" between herself, Harry, and other members of the royal family about "how dark" their mixed-race baby would be – a topic that left Harry "a bit shocked".
We don’t know whether this interview will be that explosive. One year on, relations between the Californian and the English Windsors may have cooled enough to make it a more chill affair. Then again, the Sussexes have surprised us all before.
Another potential bombshell interview from Prince Harry
Good morning and welcome to our live blog from sunny California, where Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle make their home.
This week, instead, the couple are in the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games, a sporting competition for injured or sick military members and veterans founded by the Duke of Sussex.
It’s there that Prince Harry sat down with US TV host Hoda Kotb. We’ll get preview clips from the interview later tonight (Tuesday), and the full interview tomorrow (Wednesday).
