Noel Gallagher in foul-mouthed tirade against ‘f*****g snowflake’ Prince Harry

Former Oasis band member Noel Gallagher has come down on Prince Harry, calling him “a f*****g snowflake” and criticising him for “dissing” his family in public.

In an expletive-filled interview, the 54-year-old English singer said the Duke of Sussex appeared to be a “f*****g a***hole” when “dissing” his family and that he sympathised with big brother Prince William for having a younger brother “shooting his f*****g mouth off.”

He told The Sun: “Prince William. I feel that f*****g lad’s pain.”

“He’s got a f*****g younger brother shooting his f*****g mouth off with s*** that is just so unnecessary. I’d like to think I was always the William.”

This is not the first time that Gallagher, the former co-lead vocalist of Oasis, who has had a falling out with his own brother, has slammed Harry.

In a 2020 interview with The Matt Morgan Podcast, the musician discussed the campaigns that the royal couple have launched since stepping down from their royal duties.

“Prince Harry, surely no one takes him seriously? He’s just a mad little kid,” he said.

Referring to the Duke of Sussex, Gallagher added: “I don’t like do-gooders in general, they f***ing wind me up.”

At that time, he also commented on the royal family, saying: “They’re quite mad, the royal family,” he said. “What a terrible f***ing s*** life they must lead. It’s just service, what a load of w***.”

“We grow up thinking what a life they lead, living in Buckingham Palace with f***ing boring c***s all day, what a f***ing s*** life. Can’t go anywhere, can’t do anything. F***ng going to Kenya on holiday,” he said.

The singer’s latest remarks came after the royal couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Harry and Winfrey’s new documentary about mental health.

He also took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex saying: “Just don’t be f***ing dissing your family because there’s no need for it. This is what happens when you get involved with Americans. As simple as that.”

Harry has spoken candidly about his falling out with the royal family ever since he and Meghan Markle stepped down as members of the royal family in 2020.

During a conversation with Winfrey, the Duke spoke candidly about how his mother Princess Diana’s death impacted his mental health and described how the monarchy failed to support him and his wife when they were still serving as members of the family.

“I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect,” he told Winfrey.

Earlier this week, the royal couple announced the birth of their baby daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, named after the Queen, her great-grandmother, and her middle name was chosen to honour Diana, Princess of Wales.

Lilibet was born on Friday at 11.40am in Santa Barbara, California.