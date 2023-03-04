Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke of Sussex will appear in a new interview on Saturday evening (4 March) to speak about his controversial memoir, Spare.

But the livestreamed event for readers of the book comes just days after it emerged that he and the Duchess of Sussex have been asked to vacate their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.

Experts believe that Prince Harry has more “ammunition” against the royal family and could reveal further bombshells during the interview tonight as he has “nothing to lose” following the eviction.

The live event will see Harry speaking with Dr Gabor Mate, author of The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness & Healing in a Toxic Culture. He will also answer questions from Spare readers.

This week, the Sussexes confirmed that they have been asked to move out of Frogmore Cottage. Sources said the couple were “stunned” by the King’s reported plans to offer the keys to their former home to the disgraced Duke of York.

Royal biographer Phil Dampier, who has authored several books about the royal family, told the Daily Mail that what Harry says tonight will likely determine whether or not he and Meghan will be invited to the King’s coronation this May.

He said that the King and the Prince of Wales expected Harry to “stop giving interviews” after giving a number of interviews to promote Spare, but “it seems not”.

“In fact, he may feel he has nothing to lose after being booted out of Frogmore Cottage,” Dampier claimed. “So sadly, with just nine weeks to the coronation, relations between him and his family seem to be getting worse, not better.”

The expert’s comments come after a source claimed that the Sussexes were “not fighting” their eviction and recognised they were “very privileged” to have had a second home.

(Getty )

Dampier said there is no telling what Harry will say during the interview, but suggested it will be “part publicity for his book and part therapy”.

“He has said his book could have been double the length, so he still has plenty of ammunition,” he continued. “His personal attacks could get much more vicious, which could result in him and Meghan not being invited in May.”

This week, a royal commentator told The Independent that if Harry and Meghan were to be absent from the coronation, it would “cast a shadow” over the big event.

Mayah Riaz, who is also a celebrity manager, said that the King’s decision to evict the couple from their UK home suggests there is “clearly a rift” between them.

King Charles III has asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to ‘vacate’ their Frogmore Cottage home (Getty)

“This shows that King Charles is making a clear break from Harry and Meghan and sends a loud message to everyone because of their position,” she added.

Harry’s tell-all autobiography became the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, with 400,000 copies across hardback, ebook and audio formats sold on its first day of publication.

In the book, he claimed that the Prince of Wales physically attacked him and “knocked [him] to the floor”. Harry also alleged that Prince William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

He also claimed that, following his birth, the King told Diana, Princess of Wales, that his arrival was wonderful but now that she had given him an “heir and a spare”, “his work was done”.

The Independent has contacted the Sussexes’ representative and Buckingham Palace for comment.