Harry and Meghan news – latest: Sussexes’ titles should be stripped after eviction, Piers Morgan says
Duke and Duchess of Sussex were handed keys to royal residence by late Queen after their wedding, but Prince Andrew has now reportedly been offered the keys
Following the news of King Charles III’s decision to request the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “vacate” their UK residence, Piers Morgan has demanded that Harry and Meghan should also be stripped of their royal titles.
Prince Harry “provoked” his father King Charles III into evicting he and his wife Meghan Markle from their royal residence of Frogmore Cottage, a royal commentator has claimed.
The Sussexes confirmed they have been asked to vacate the residence handed to them by the late Queen after their marriage in 2018, and are said now said to be making arrangements to have their remaining belongings shipped from the 10-bedroom royal residence to California.
Instead, Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage, but the Duke of York is claimed to be “resisting” calls to downsize from the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he has lived for more than 20 years and shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
Referencing Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare, royal expert Tom Bower told Page Six: “Harry and Meghan provoked him [King Charles] with Harry’s disgraceful book and the interviews he gave.”
A friend of the Duchess of Sussex was quoted as telling The Sun, which first reported the claims, that the Sussexes were “stunned” by the development, saying: “It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment.
Writing in The Sun, Piers Morgan said: “There comes a point in every such dispute when a line must be drawn in the sand. And for [King] Charles, that line came in the shape of Harry’s tell-all book Spare which dumped a Grand Canyon-sized load of rotten, stinking manure over his family.”
He added: “If one of my three sons publicly repeatedly trashed our family in the way Harry’s trashed his, they wouldn’t be getting the ash from my annual Christmas Day cigar, let alone a luxury home.”
Morgan says the King must refuse to invite Harry and Meghan to his coronation in May, and then fully stripping them of their royal titles.
Morgan said: “They’ve made their backstabbing, fork-tongued beds in their California mansion, and they can continue lying in them. In every sense.”
Harry and Meghan’s absence would ‘cast a shadow’ over King Charles’ coronation, royal expert says
If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were to decide not to attend King Charles III and the Queen Consort’s coronation this spring, it would “cast a shadow” over the celebrations, a royal commentator has predicted.
Speculation over whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will fly to the UK to attend the ceremony has increased after it emerged that they were asked to “vacate” their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.
It is not known if the Sussexes will receive an invitation to the coronation, although this is expected. However, the King’s decision to request that they move out of Frogmore Cottage and offer the keys to the Duke York instead has reportedly “stunned” the couple.
Kate Ng reports.
Piers Morgan has said that Meghan and Harry shouldn’t be invited to the King’s coronation in May.
“Next week, 2,000 invitations will be sent out,” he said. “It’s time for [King] Charles to be firm – and make sure the Sussexes are not on the list.”
Inside Frogmore Cottage, the residence at the centre of a new royal row
The Grade II-listed Frogmore Cottage has been part of the royal family’s property portfolio since the 19th century.
Over the years, various members of the royal family have lived in the 10-bedroom house, which was first built as a retreat for Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III, in 1801.
It is currently known for being the first marital home and UK residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Cottage which Meghan and Harry must ‘vacate’ has royal links going back to 1680
The Frogmore Cottage is a Grade II listed two-storey, stucco-faced house sitting in the north of the Frogmore Estate on the Windsor Estate.
The estate is a beautiful 17th-century manor that has been a royal residence since 1792, which was where Harry and Meghan had their evening reception after their wedding in May 2018.
Owned by the Crown Estate, it was a gift from Harry’s grandmother, the late Queen, and had been the couple’s UK home.
The house was built from 1680 to 1684 by Charles II’s architect, Hugh May, on the estates of Great and Little Frogmore, which were bought by Henry VIII in the 16th century and led to various tenants.
Frogmore House was repaired, restored, and redecorated in the 1980s, revealing lost early 18th-century wall paintings by Louis Laguerre illustrating scenes from Virgil’s Aeneid.
In 2019, royal accounts revealed that Meghan and Harry paid £2.4 million to cover the refurbishment and rental of Frogmore Cottage.
The bill included structural work, rewiring, and flooring, among other costs.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirm that they’ve been asked to leave their UK home
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that they’ve been asked to leave their UK home, Frogmore Cottage.
“We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement.
It is not known if the request for the couple to vacate will affect their chances of being invited to the King’s coronation this spring.
Amber Raiken reports:
Frogmore Cottage: Harry and Meghan asked to ‘vacate’ their UK home
Harry and Meghan ‘stunned’ by plans ‘to move Prince Andrew into Frogmore Cottage’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been left “stunned”, sources claim, by reported plans to move Prince Andrew into their former UK home, Frogmore Cottage.
The couple are said to be making arrangements to have their remaining belongings shipped from the royal residence to their home in Califonia after being “evicted” by King Charles III.
The 10-bedroom house in Home Park, Windsor, was gifted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth II after they married in 2018.
‘Impossible’ that Frogmore Cottage eviction not reaction to Spare, expert says
A royal expert has told The Independent that it is “impossible to believe this isn’t” the monarch reacting to his youngest son’s controversial memoir Spare, which was released in January.
RS Locke, a freelance writer and royal commentator, pointed to reports that Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage “within days of the book’s release”.
She said that in her opinion: “Evicting the Sussex family from Frogmore Cottage is transparently punitive and King Charles wanted the couple and the public to know it.”
Nigel Cawthorne, who authored the 2020 book Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell and The Palace, added that the King’s move signals that he “clearly… does not want Harry and Meghan coming back to this country”.
Read more:
