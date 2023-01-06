Prince Harry claims Prince William warned him not to propose to Meghan Markle

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry says that Prince William warned him not to propose to Meghan Markle out of fear the couple’s relationship was moving “too fast.”

The Duke of Sussex makes the claim in his forthcoming memoir Spare, that’s been leaked ahead of its release on 10 January.

In it, Harry explained that William squashed the idea that Harry and Meghan would “become a foursome” with him and Kate because she was “an American actress after all”.

After telling William that he felt like their late mother, Princess Diana, helped him “find” Markle, Harry says that William “took a step back” and told his younger brother that he was “taking things a bit too far”.

The Independent has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

Despite his brother’s cautions, Harry proposed to Meghan in 2019, just over a year into their long-distance relationship.

In the memoir, Harry reportedly continues by explaining how the arrangements for his wedding drove a wedge between his relationship with William, reports Page Six.

When it came to choosing a venue, William was against the idea of Harry and Meghan getting married at Westminster Abbey, where he and Middleton had wed seven years prior. He also didn’t want to pair to choose St Paul’s Cathedral, where Princess Diana and King Charles married in 1981, because it was reportedly “too grand” for the pair, as per the report.

Prince Harry wrote that his brother warned him against marrying Meghan Markle (AP)

Prince Harry also addressed a spat between the Princess of Wales and his then fiancée, Meghan. According to Harry, Kate texted Meghan days prior to their wedding about a “problem” with the fit of Princess Charlotte’s dress.

The Princess of Wales told Markle that Charlotte had “burst into tears” when she tried on the dress because it was “too big, long and baggy”. Harry writes that the pair got into a heated argument during the alterations process, which left Markle “on the floor” in tears.

The Duke of Sussex also branded the Prince of Wales his “arch nemesis” and said he was left with “scrapes and bruises” after he was allegedly attacked by William in 2019 as their relationship broke down.

Prince Harry’s ghostwritten memoir was accidentally released to bookstores in Spain on Thursday (5 January) just five days before its official release.

Elsewhere in the memoir, Prince Harry reportedly opens up about experiencing penile frostbite and revealed that he killed 25 people during his military service in Afghanistan.