Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Joachim of Denmark is set to attend his mother Queen Margrethe II’s abdication without his wife and children nearly two years after they were stripped of their royal titles.

"Prince Joachim will be there, but the children go to school, there is no special reason," a palace spokesperson told Hello Magazine.

On Sunday, Denmark will welcome a new King and Queen as Crown Prince Frederik and his wife Crown Princess Mary ascend the throne. However, despite the accession not every Danish Royal Family will be in attendance.

Last year, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie relocated to the United States, just nine months after The Queen reportedly stripped the prince’s four children Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena of their “His/Her Heighness” royal titles.

Queen Margrethe’s second son shares Count Henrik and Countess Athena with Marie, and his older sons Count Felix and Count Nikolai with his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

Prince Felix, Princess Marie, Prince Joachim, Princess Athena, Prince Henrik and Prince Nikolai (Ritzau Scanpix)

At the time Queen Margrethe apologised to the members of her family who were left “saddened” by her decision.

“In recent days, there have been strong reactions to my decision about the future use of titles for Prince Joachim’s four children. That affects me, of course,” she wrote.

“My decision has been a long time coming. With my 50 years on the throne, it is natural both to look back and to look ahead. It is my duty and my desire as Queen to ensure that the monarchy always shapes itself in keeping with the times.

“Sometimes, this means that difficult decisions must be made, and it will always be difficult to find the right moment.”

Prince Joachim, Princess Marie and Alexandra all spoke out after Queen Margrethe, 83, announced the title switch in September 2022.

Speaking to Danish newspaper B.T. after the announcement, the Prince said: “To tell my children that on New Year’s their identity will be taken from them. I am very, very sorry to see them uncomprehending about what is happening over their heads.”

Queen Margrethe, however, maintained that the plans that had been in motion for a while and said the move (effective on 1 January 2023), was made in the best interests of her grandchildren.

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II waves from the balcony during celebrations for her 83rd birthday (Ritzau Scanpix)

The Danish monarch will be stepping down as Queen on Sunday after 52 years on the throne.

Announcing her shock abdication during her 2023 New Year’s Eve address she said: “I have decided that now is the right time.

“On 14th January, 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik.”

Queen Margrethe will be succeeded by her son, Crown Prince Frederik, on 14 January.