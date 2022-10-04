Denmark’s queen strips grandchildren of royal titles to ‘future-proof’ the monarchy

Denmark’s monarch, Queen Margrethe II, has apologised after stripping half of her grandchildren of their royal titles.

Queen Margrethe said her reasoning behind last week’s announcement was to help “future-proof” the monarchy.

However, the 82-year-old has now apologised to members of her family who were left “saddened” by the decision, saying she has been “affected” by the “strong reactions.”

“My decision has been a long time coming ... It is my duty and my desire as Queen to ensure that the monarchy always shapes itself in keeping with the times.”

