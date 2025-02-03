Prince Louis takes candid new photo of Kate Middleton to mark World Cancer Day
The princess captioned the photo: ‘Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C’
Prince Louis appears to be following in his mother’s footsteps as he took a candid photo of the Princess of Wales ahead of World Cancer Day.
Kensington Palace issued a new picture, taken by the six-year-old at Windsor, which the royal also shared to the official Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The Princess could be seen standing in the woods with her arms outstretched, smiling at the camera.
A second photo was taken by the Princess herself, also issued by the Palace.
She captioned the photo: “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C”.
The princess’s post comes as she returns to work as a frontline royal, just months after she revealed she had finished her preventative chemotherapy.
Kate shared a video message in September in which she said her cancer journey had given her a “new perspective on everything” as she reflected on the “simple yet important things in life”.
