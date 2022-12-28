Prince Louis gives sweet gift to Princess Charlotte during Christmas Day walkabout

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child, Prince Louis, ran up to his big sister, Princess Charlotte, to give her a sweet gift, before attending the annual Christmas church service.

On Sunday, the four year-old, and his older siblings, Charlotte, seven, and Prince George, nine, accompanied their parents on the short walk from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church. They were also joined by King Charles III, and his wife, Camilla.

As they made their way to the church, members of the public gathered outside to greet the royal family. While Louis held his mother’s hand throughout a majority of the walk, he also had a sweet interaction with his father and siblings.

In one video shared by a fan on Twitter, Louis could be seen running towards William, Charlotte, and George, who were walking ahead of him. As he ran up to his family, he screamed: “Charlotte,” before handing her a bouquet of flowers.

Well-wishers could be heard saying “aww,” in response to Louis’ sweet gesture. Willam then patted the four-year-old on his head and placed his hand on his back, before they continued walking with their group.

In the comments of the video, fans applauded Louis and addressed the bond that the young royals appear to have with each other.

“I love how it’s so obvious that healthy and close siblings and cousins bonds are nurtured in the family,” one wrote, while another said: “Aww, Lou Lou is so sweet.”

A third person added: “I just now watched it 10x and can watch it 100x more…So adorable.”

The royal family’s walk to and from the church at Sandringham was the first time the tradition had been done in three years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This was also the family’s first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at age 96.

During the service, the National Anthem was sung before the first hymn, “O Come, All Ye Faithful”. Members of the public who gathered outside the church listened to the service, as it was played over speakers.

Members of the royal family then took the time to speak to some of the people who came to see them, including Gemma Clark, who travelled with her 72-year-old father Paul Clark from Long Sutton, Lincolnshire, and gave toys to George, Charlotte and Louis. Clark, who was in a wheelchair, said it was “absolutely brilliant” to meet William, Kate, and their children.

On Sunday afternoon, the King’s first Chrstimas speech was broadcasted, as he paid tribute to his “beloved” mother.

“Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition,” he said.

“In the much loved carol “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” we sing of how ‘in thy dark streets shineth the everlasting light.’ My mother’s belief in the power of that light was an essential part of her faith in God, but also her faith in people, and it is one which I share with my whole heart.”