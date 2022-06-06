Prince Louis’ best moments from platinum jubilee weekend

Prince Louis provided plenty of entertainment during his great-grandmother’s platinum jubilee festivities this weekend.

The Queen celebrated 70 years on the throne with a four-day spectacle of events, including the Trooping the Colour ceremony, a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, a Party at the Palace organised by the BBC and a Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.

The monarch thrilled fans with two appearances on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the weekend.

She was accompanied by other members of the royal family on both occasions, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children.

While four-year-old Louis was only seen on two occasions over the bank holiday, he delivered plenty of meme-worthy content.

Abandoning all royal protocol, Louis screamed into the air while standing next to the Queen on balcony of Buckingham Palace on Thursday, and later pulled faces at his mother during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.

We also saw Louis enthusiastically wave at spectators as he took part in the Trooping the Colour procession for the first time.

Numerous photographs and videos of Louis’ antics went viral on social media over the weekend.

Here’s Prince Louis’ most enjoyable moments from this weekend.

Louis enjoys waving at the crowds

Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Louis joined the royal procession in the Trooping the Colour parade for the first time this year.

The siblings sat in a carriage with their mother, Kate Middleton and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Cambridge children joined the royal procession (Reuters)

Prince Louis seemed particularly excited by the event, enthusiastically waving his hands at spectators and continuing even after his siblings stopped.

Noticing Louis’ waves, Princess Charlotte was seen gently moving her younger brother’s hand down.

But her instructions went ignored, and Louis continued waving at people on The Mall.

The act was caught on video and quickly went viral.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Prince Louis deploying some Olympic level waving. Being stopped by Princess Charlotte and then immediately starting again irregardless is now the high point of the whole thing.”

Given his eagerness on Thursday, it came as little surprise that Louis was keen to take part in waving at crowds again on Sunday.

Prince Louis waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Getty Images)

For the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, he joined his siblings, his parents, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

At one point, the energetic young royal was seen waving with both hands.

Louis waves at crowds with both hands (Getty Images)

Louis screams on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

Louis’ first appearance of the weekend was on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Thursday alongside the Queen and other members of the royal family.

Louis appeard overwhelmed by the noise of the flypast (PA Wire)

Standing next to the monarch to watch the Royal Air Force’s flypast, Louis delighted onlookers as he pulled several animated faces, covered his ears and screamed into the air.

Kate was amused by Louis’ reaction (AFP via Getty Images)

Louis pulles faces at the sky (Getty Images)

Kate was seen behind him, smiling and struggling to contain her laughter.

Louis entertains crowds at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Shortly after arriving at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday, Louis was spotted picking up the cushion from his chair, and attempting to pass it off to his siblings and parents.

Louis was quick to make his seat more comfortable (Getty Images)

The prince also appeared bored of the pageantry at one point, sinking down into his seat and covering his face. He was later photographed intently reading the pageant programme.

The four-year-old covered his face at one point (Getty Images)

Louis was seen reading the programme (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Louis soon got into the festival spirit, and was seen dancing along to the music and cheering on peformers from his seat.

The young prince dances along to the music (Getty Images)

Louis cheers on performers (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The four-year-old was also pulling faces at the Duchess of Cambridge and covering her mouth.

Louis pulled faces at Kate (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Louis was seen sitting on Prince Charles’ lap (Getty Images)

Later he was sitting on the laps of both the Duke of Cambridge and the Prince of Wales.

Louis gives his mother a kiss (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Louis rests his head on Kate’s shoulder (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Cameras also captured several sweet interactions between Louis and Kate, as he cuddled up to his mother, kissed her cheek and rested his head on her shoulder.