Royal fans have praised Prince Louis for being the “gift that keeps on giving” after new pictures emerged from a family outing to the world’s largest military air show on Friday (14 July).

The children of the Prince and Princess of Wales – George, nine, Charlotte, eight and Louis, five – checked out the jets, helicopters and historical planes on display at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT).

But royal fans have pointed out that Prince Louis did not look impressed, as he posed for several pictures with a blank facial expression.

Commenting on the pictures, one fan called Louis the “gift that keeps on giving”.

“He always steals the show,” wrote one, as another praised him for continuously providing “adorable” facial expressions.

William, Kate and their children were greeted by grey skies and heavy downpours as they arrived at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire for the event.

It is the second time Prince George – who will turn 10 next week – has been taken to the air show.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire (PA)

School’s out for the three siblings since term has now wrapped up at their school in Berkshire.

They shook hands with senior members of the RAF before they were escorted up the ramp of the transport plane with their parents.

Prince Louis waves whilst sitting on a quad bike during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo (PA)

George was given the task of raising the ramp by using the control buttons as his parents proudly watched.

The visit marks a rare appearance from the family of five, with their last official engagement altogether being the Trooping The Colour in London last month, where Prince Louis similarly won over royal fans.

The Waleses at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) in Gloucestershire (PA)

Kate will return to the Centre Court to watch Czech Marketa Vondrousova take on Tunisian Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon today (Saturday 15 July).

As a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), Kate regularly visits the major tennis tournament. The royal last visited Wimbledon on the event’s second day, when she was forced to shelter under an umbrella as showers poured down on Court 18, where she was watching British number one Katie Boulter.

In the afternoon, she was seated with former champion Roger Federer in the Royal Box.