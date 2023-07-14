Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A wedding guest has been praised for revealing how she dyed her white dress pink, only hours before the event.

In a recent video shared to TikTok, Tynan, who goes by the username @tynanfortune, posed in a puffy, long-sleeved, pink and white dress. She noted that, while the outfit had pink sleeves and a light pink overlay with flowers, the inside layer of the dress was entirely white. She also explained that she’d been considering wearing the outfit for a wedding in May, but that it looked a little bit “too white for comfort”.

Tynan went on to show a bottle of pink dye that she was going to use on the under layer of the dress to make sure that the outfit didn’t look white at all. After expressing that she felt like her dress was fitting for a wedding, she proceeded to document herself dying it in her bathroom.

The video, which has more than 9.4m views, continued with Tynan pouring the pink dye, which looked dark red, into a silver tin. She then shared a second video of the dress showing the results, which showed the outfit looking significantly more pink before she put it in the washing machine. However, the dye ultimately ended up washing out, with Tynan noting that the dress looked “exactly” as white as it did before.

She continued her video by explaining that she was going to get a different dye from her local arts and crafts store, only hours before she had to leave for the wedding.

“It’ll be a true race to see if I can get this dyed and ready in time to leave for the wedding, like early tomorrow afternoon,” she said. “But hopefully it works out, and if not I have backup dresses, even though I’m not really feeling them.”

She shared a third video of herself dying the dress at 9am on the day of the wedding. She went on to soak the dress first, before putting the dye in a separate bucket of hot water. She then added the dress to the bucket and noted that, when it was done soaking, she’d rinse it out and put it in the dryer.

In the fourth video, she continued her process of dying the dress, “less than three hours before the wedding”. In the video, she removed the now pink-dress, which she said was “really pretty,” out of the bucket. She then placed the outfit in a bucket of water and some ColorStay Dye Fixative, which would prevent the pink from fadingm before letting the dress soak in the mixture and putting it in the dryer.

“I know this is not the best way to do this, but I am running out of time lol and if you’re watching this, I already [dyed this dress before],” she wrote in the caption.

She shared a final video with the outfit reveal, showing that her once-white dress was now entirely light pink. Tynan paired the outfit with silver heart earrings and a charm necklace.

Tynan concluded the video by expressing how grateful she was to her viewers for their support. “Thank you so much for the overwhelmingly positive, kind, encouraging comments. I know that I did it wrong. I hope that this experience has been both a success story and a cautionary tale,” she said.

In the comments of her now-viral videos, many people praised the final results of the dress.

“It’s honestly prettier pink,” one viewer wrote, while another added: “So cute!!!”

A third wrote: “You look like a fairy princess.”

Other people applauded Tynan for the amount of time she spent dying the dress in order to make sure that it didn’t look white at the wedding.

“This bride will be so grateful for the lengths you’ve gone through to make your dress pink,” one person wrote.

“Literally no one can accuse you of wearing a too white dress now,” another said.

The Independent has contacted Tynan for comment.

According to Diane Gottsman, a national etiquette expert who previously spoke to The Independent, the rule against wearing white still applies for most weddings. She noted that “white is still reserved for the bride” and that guests “should select another colour” when choosing an outfit.

Regarding why guests shouldn’t wear white in the first place, wedding dress designer Madeline Gardner previously told The Knot that it comes down to “the most important thing to keep in mind”: Not upstaging the bride.

In the last few months, many wedding guests have sparked outrage on social media for wearing white dresses to the events. In June, Hailey Bieber divided fans after she appeared to attend her friend Stephanie Shepherd’s wedding in a white dress. While some fans questioned the model’s choice to wear white, others argued that her dress actually looked like it was light blue.

In May, a woman on TikTok accused two wedding guests of being “disrespectful” by wearing white, bridal-like gowns to her friend’s nuptials. The video, posted by Isabella Santos Giha, showed one guest wearing a white floor-length lace gown, while another guest appeared to be wearing an off-the-shoulder gown with a white lace overlay. According to Giha, the bride herself “got sad” when noticing the guests’ outfits.