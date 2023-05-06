Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Louis, the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is fourth in line to the British throne.

Louis was born on 23 April 2018 at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London.

His elder siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, came to visit him at the hospital on the day he was born.

On 27th April 2018, William and Kate announced that they had named their child Louis Arthur Charles. He will be formally known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. When Queen Elizabeth II died in September, Louis became Prince Louis of Wales.

Though Prince Louis is just five years old, he has had some sweet moments.

At the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June last year, Prince Louis quickly became the star of the show as he pulled faces at the crowd and giggled with his siblings.

TV presenter Dan Walker called Louis the “gift that keeps on giving”.

Another Twitter user said: “How does Prince Louis manage to express every expression on the emoji keyboard in one sitting? Kid is gold!”

At one point Louis started pulling faces at Kate, including sticking out his tongue and wiggling his fingers on his nose.

After his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II died in September, the Princess of Wales told mourners in Windsor that Prince Louis had reassured her in her time of grief.

Kate told mourners her son told her not to “worry” about Queen Elizabeth as she is “with great grandpa now.”

The family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park and Louis attends the private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire alongside his brother and sister Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Good Schools Guide describes it as a “classic prep school” with a “heart of gold”, and tells of how youngsters get to “run and run” in the vast grounds with “total freedom to explore, provided you’ve got your wellies on”.

Prince Louis was not at the Queen’s state funeral at the Abbey in September and is thought to have been considered too young to attend the service with his parents.