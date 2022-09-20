What was King Charles’s relationship with Prince Philip like?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles III became the first in line to the throne when he turned three years old.

His father Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, took it upon himself to groom his son to become the next British monarch.

There has been much rumour and speculation surrounding Charles’s relationship with his father, much of which was tackled in Netflix’s hit series The Crown.

Following the King’s accession to the throne, here’s what we know (or what’s been reported) about his relationship with Prince Philip, who died on Saturday 10 April 2021.

What was their relationship like in the early days?

In the 1988 book Charles, by royal biographer Penny Junor, it was claimed that Prince Philip “had a very difficult relationship with [his son] Charles”.

“They didn’t speak to each other as normal father and son,” she wrote.

(Getty Images)

The young Charles was said to have been an introverted child who preferred art and books over sports. This reportedly bothered his father, who pushed him to be “less sensitive”.

In a 2016 interview with royal biographer Gyles Brandreth, the Duke said: “Charles is a romantic – and I am a pragmatist.

“That means we do see things differently and because I don’t see things as a romantic would, I am unfeeling.”

In the 2001 book, Diana: Story of a Princess, Junor told author Tim Clayton that Philip was sometimes too tough on the future King and came across as a bully. This resulted in self-esteem issues for the young royal, who felt as though he was a disappointment to his father.

“Prince Philip is bluff, outspoken, hearty, tough and something of a bully,” Junor said at the time, adding: “And he has no patience with his eldest son’s soul-searching. Sensitivity is not one of the qualities he expects in a man, and although he undoubtedly has great affection for Prince (now King) Charles, he has spent a lifetime criticising him and quietly undermining his self-esteem.”

However, Prince Philip’s cousin Patricia claimed in the book that he was sometimes tough on his son as he only wanted to help him develop traits that would help him deal with the pressures of being a member of the royal family.

What was Prince Philip’s advice to the future King before his marriage to Princess Diana?

When Charles was about to get married to Lady Diana Spencer in 1981, he allegedly asked his father for advice when he started having doubts about the union.

At the time, Prince Charles knew that he still had feelings for Camilla Shand, now Queen Consort. Philip apparently told him that if things don’t work out with Diana, he could always go back to Camilla in a few years.

“My father-in-law said to my husband, ‘If your marriage doesn’t work out, you can always go back to her after five years,’” Diana said, as per the 2017 Channel 4 special that aired taped private conversations between her and her vocal coach.

“Which is exactly – I mean, for real I knew that it had happened after five – I knew something was happening before that but the fifth year I had confirmation.”

(Getty Images)

Why did Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II not attend Charles’s wedding to Camilla?

When Charles married Camilla in February 2005, it was reported that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were absent from the ceremony because the bride and groom had previously been divorced. In her capacity as head of the Church of England, which discourages divorce, this meant it may have been viewed as inappropriate for Her Majesty to attend.

However, a palace spokesperson told the Chicago Tribune that the Queen did not attend because “she [was] aware that the prince and Mrs Parker Bowles wanted to keep the occasion low-key”.

Did Prince Philip and King Charles ever grow closer?

Yes. The King was one of the first members of the royal family to be seen visiting his father when he went to the hospital last year, to undergo treatment for a pre-existing heart condition. Many royal experts believe this was a sign that the pair had grown closer in recent years. Prince Philip died a month later, on 9 April 2021.

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here