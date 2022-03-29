The Duke of Edinburgh will be honoured in a memorial at Westminster Abbey today, Tuesday 29 March.
The Service of Thanksgiving will be attended by most senior members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Buckingham Palace has also confirmed the Queen will attend the memorial after recovering from a bout of Covid and struggling with mobility issues.
Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband of 73 years, died on 9 April 2021.
Philip’s funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor last year took place during Covid restrictions and was limited to just 30 people. The Queen sat alone during the farewell ceremony due to social distancing measures, and singing was banned at the time.
As a result of the pandemic, some of the Duke’s funeral requests could not be fulfilled, such as his wish for the congregation to sing the hymn “Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer”.
Philip also wanted the minister of Crathie Church near Balmoral, the rector of Sandringham and the chaplain to the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor Great Park, to take part in his funeral.
Today’s service will see around 1,800 guests congregating at the Abbey, greeted by Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award holders and members of the youth UK Cadet Force associations who will line the steps.
In addition to senior royals and some of Philip’s older great-grandchildren will be in attendance. Around 30 foreign royals are also expected to attend, including Prince Albert of Monaco, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, and Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies