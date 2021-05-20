Prince William receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Prince William has received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The Duke of Cambridge received the jab from NHS staff at the Science Museum in Kensington.

Sharing a picture of the moment on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Twitter account, he said: “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

William, 38, joins his grandmother the Queen and his father Prince Charles as senior members of the royal family who have received the vaccine.

The Queen, 94, said in February that people who refuse the Covid vaccine “ought to think about other people rather than themselves”.

In the past, the duke has also spoken out in favour of the vaccine, hailing the “monumental success of the mass rollout and expressing his desire to have his first dose.

William, who is left-handed, is pictured receiving his jab in his right arm after rolling up the sleeve of his top.

It is understood he received the vaccine that was available at the centre - it is not known which one he was given or if Kate, 39, has received her first vaccination.

