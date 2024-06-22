Fans praise Prince William’s dancing during Taylor Swift’s London Eras tour

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Fans are fawning over Prince William’s dancing during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in London.

The Prince of Wales, 42, attended Swift’s show on June 21 at Wembley Stadium, alongside two of his and Kate Middleton’s children, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, eight. William’s wife – who recently made her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis – and their youngest child, Prince Louis, five, were not seen at the concert.

In one video shared to TikTok, a fan documented William and his family in one of the upper-level suites of the stadium. And as Swift performed her hit song “Shake It Off”, William showed off some of his best dance moves.

While standing up from his seat, William could be seen moving his arms from side to side, as he danced to the tune with a big smile. He also proceeded to sing along with the lyrics of the song, which is from Swift’s 2014 album, 1989.

The video of the British royal has quickly gone viral on TikTok, with more than 2m views. In the comments, multiple fans expressed how happy they were to see William having fun at Swift’s show.

“This is the greatest video of Prince William ever. Congrats!” one wrote, while another added: “This is the best thing I’ve seen ok slay Prince William.”

“Prince William is the Swiftie we all needed,” a third wrote. “He is positively unhinged in the best of ways right here!”

Other people went on to quip about William’s dance moves, with one joking: “He really shakes it off.”

“He dances exactly how I expected him to dance,” another added, while a third commented: “HELP WHY IS HE AN ICON.”

Following the concert, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s official Instagram account shared a photo of the royal family at Wembley with Swift. In the snap, the “Fortnight” singer could be seen holding up her phone and smiling as she captured a selfie, with William, George, and Charlotte smiling behind her.

“Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour,” the caption of the post reads.

Meanwhile, Swift also took to Instagram on June 22 to post a selfie with William, George, and Charlotte. However, her picture also included her boyfriend Travis Kelce in it.

“Happy Bday M8!” the Grammy-winner captioned the post, as William’s 42nd birthday also fell on the night of the concert. “London shows are off to a splendid start.”

William and his two children weren’t the only famous faces in the crowd Friday night, as an array of VIP guests descended on Wembley to celebrate Swift’s hugely awaited return to the capital. Bridgerton actor Nicola Coughlan, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, and model Cara Delevingne were all spotted in the crowd of approximately 88,000 Swifties.

Last night’s concert was Swift’s first headline show in London in seven years, and the first of eight dates that she will perform at Wembley. To commemorate the moment, Swift selected London-themed songs for the “acoustic section” of her concert, a 10-minute segment for which the singer plays two surprise mash-ups, each of which consists of two or three different songs.

For example, one of her mash-ups included two swoony London-inspired ballads, “The Black Dog” and “Come Back Here.” The first of the two tunes was from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, with the song not only inspired by a pub of the same name in Vauxhall, but also rumored to be about her brief romance with Matty Healy, the British frontman of The 1975.