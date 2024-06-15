Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales has been seen for the first time since her cancer diagnosis, as she arrives for the King’s official birthday parade Trooping the Colour.

Kate, 42, is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy after revealing in March that she was receiving treatment for the disease, which was discovered after abdominal surgery in January.

Joined by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in a carriage for the traditional procession, she is due to gather with other royals on Buckingham Palace’s balcony for the fly-past.

In a candid statement released on Friday, Kate outlined her personal cancer journey admitting she is experiencing “good days and bad days” and stressed: “I am not out of the woods yet.”

She said: “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

Princess of Wales arrives with Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and their children Britain's Prince George of Wales (C) and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (L) to Buckingham Palace ( AFP via Getty Images )

But she has begun to work from home, undertaking meetings with her foundation and Kensington Palace team, and hopes to join a few public engagements over the summer.

Her decision to choose a major national event on Saturday to return briefly to the public spotlight, the first time since Christmas Day, has been welcomed by the King.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty is delighted that the princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day.”

The princess’s public appearance at Trooping is her first official outing of 2024 after she missed engagements at the start of the year when she was admitted to hospital on 16 January.

Trooping will not mark the start of a return to full-time duties, and Kate has no plans to attend the Garter Day service on Monday or Royal Ascot, as she is still undergoing treatment, with the royal appearing to indicate in her statement it will last until the end of summer.

More follows on this breaking news story