Prince Louis in the spotlight at Trooping the Colour ceremony

Prince Louis’s antics have delighted viewers at the Trooping the Colour ceremony as his mother, the Princess of Wales, made her first appearance in public this year.

During the military spectacle, the six-year-old prince was seen yawning as he viewed the ceremony with his mother and siblings, and later the young royal danced during the quick march of the Scots Guards to Highland Laddie.

In a change from last year, Kate did not join senior family members on a dais but watched the event from the Duke of Wellington’s former office with her children.

The royal family later appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, where they watched the flypast.

During the aerial show, William was pictured affectionately pulling Louis’ ears as Kate watched and grinned and when the national anthem was played big sister Charlotte gave her younger sibling a nudge to stand still.

Louis has become known for entertaining royal fans with his reactions during royal events.

His father, the Prince of Wales, shared advice from Prince Louis to the England Squad earlier this week to “eat twice the amount” ahead of the Euros.

William said: “I was on the school run this morning with the children and I said: ‘What shall I say to the England team today?’

“The best bit of advice I got to ask you was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat.

“So I then had visions of all of you running around with massive great tummies and loads of stitches on the pitch so I think maybe take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt.”

While during the 2022 Platinum Jubilee flypast he was seen letting out a howl and clapping his hands over his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony as his “Gan Gan”, the late Queen, told him what was happening.

Louis also has form yawning during big events. The young prince failed to stifle several yawns during his grandfather’s coronation earlier this year.

He also took the opportunity to point out interesting things to his sister as they sat before the high altar.

As the service drew to a close, the royal children sang God Save The King as their grandfather walked past.

Five-year-old Louis and Charlotte, eight, then held hands again as they left the abbey.