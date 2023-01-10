William ‘glum’ after Queen said he couldn’t wear Household Cavalry uniform to wedding

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince William was left frustrated after not being allowed to wear the uniform he wanted to his wedding to Kate, Prince Harry has claimed in his new book.

His memoir Spare has been dominating headlines for the past week as leaks ahead of its publish date on Tuesday have revealed a slew of royal secrets.

In one segment from the book, the Duke of Sussex recalls William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, and how the late Queen Elizabeth II decided what he would wear.

When Prince Harry went to collect his brother on the morning of the royal wedding, he looked “gaunt” and had red eyes, he wrote.

The book continues: “William had asked Granny if he could wear his Household Cavalry kit and she’d turned him down.”

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (Getty Images)

He was told that, as the Heir, “he must wear the Number One Ceremonial”, Harry said.

“Will was glum at having so little say in what he wore to get married, at having his autonomy taken from him on such an occasion.”

He added: “He told me several times that he felt frustrated.”

Prince Harry in military uniform at the wedding of the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton in 2011 (AFP via Getty Images)

This was not the last time the Queen ruled over the brothers’ appearance at official events.

Several years later, Harry claimed that William was “livid” after the former asked permission from the Queen to keep his beard for his wedding to Meghan Markle.

According to Harry, William “bristled” at the notion, even though their grandmother gave him the “green light” to keep the facial hair.

Meanwhile, at the Queen’s funeral, Harry was not allowed to wear his military uniform - he was stripped of his honorary military appointments when he officially stepped back from royal duties - while Prince Andrew was.

Prince Andrew, Harry’s uncle, was stripped of his titles in 2022 when he was accused of sexual assault but was allowed to wear his uniform, unlike his nephew.