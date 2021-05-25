Prince William says Kate makes curries too hot

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed she is partial to a spicy curry, but Prince William finds them too hot to handle.

During a visit with a Sikh community group in Edinburgh this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were taught to make chapatis and helped pack boxes of curry and rice to be delivered to vulnerable families.

William remarked that he loved curries, but as long as they were “not too spicy”.

Kate Middleton, who joined her husband on his tour of Scotland yesterday, was asked if she made curry at home. She replied: “Yes, I love it.”

The duke laughed and added: “She likes a bit of spice. I’m not too good with spice.”

The couple were visiting the Sikh Sanjog community group in the cafe kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where they were shown how it prepares meals that are distributed across the city every week.

The group was founded in 1989 by Trishna Singh, 67, to support women from the Sikh community and help them to integrate into Scottish society.

While learning to make chapatis, William described his attempt as a “cross between a balloon and a whoopee cushion”.

William arrived in Scotland last week for a seven-day tour in his role as Lord High Commissioner, the Queen’s representative at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The duchess joined him on Monday and will stay with him throughout the rest of his engagements, which include a visit to Orkney on Tuesday and the University of St Andrews on Wednesday.

Prior to visiting the Sikh Sanjog, William and Kate also went to the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit (SRVU) in Cockenzie.

The SRVU aims to tackle the root causes of violence and is supported by the Scottish government and police.

They saw young people taking part in activities such as martial arts and music production, organised by community organisation Heavy Sound.

Kate was encouraged to try her hand at producing some electronic dance music (EDM) by manager Thilo Pfander, but received a scathing review from her husband.

He said in response to a beat she created on a looping pad: “What’s that? It sounded like a car. It might catch on – in about a hundred years’ time.”

He then said the high-pitched synth sound she added on top of the bass track was “hurting my ears”, and he joked: “I’m not sure it’s Number One material yet.”