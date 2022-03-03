Prince William gives sweet explanation of why Kate Middleton has ‘the coldest hands’

Prince William has shared a sweet remark about his wife, Kate Middleton, detailing why she has “the coldest hands.”

During a visit to Wales on Tuesday to celebrate St David’s Day, the Duke of Cambridge made a rare comment about his wife. Speaking to the fans waiting for the couple outside, Prince William acknowledged how cold it was.

“[Kate] has the coldest hands ever,” he said to the crowd via Hello! Magazine. “They say: ‘cold hearts, warm heart.’”

While the couple tends to keep most of their personal life private, they did share a little story about their daily activities in Wales this week. On Twitter, the duke and duchess posted a photo at a family-run farm, with a caption that reads: “Learning about the importance of the agricultural industry to people in rural communities here.”

As they were given a tour of the barn by Gary and Jess Yeomans, the Duchess of Cambridge also revealed how her son, Prince George, eight, works on a farm during his school breaks.

In response to Gary’s comment that a robot silage sweeper on the farm is used to move feed, Kate said: “That was George’s job at half term - moving feed,” according to People.

Along with Prince George, the pair also share children Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

While in Wales, the couple also encountered a royal fan named Nicky Hurst, who noted how “relaxed” they were.

“They were lovely,” Hurst told People, after revealing that she incorrectly addressed the couple. “I wasn’t sure what they’d be like and what to call them in terms of their titles. I called them ‘Kate’ and ‘Will,’ and they were really relaxed.”

When addressing a male or female member of the royal family, the title “Your Royal Highness” should be used on first instance. “Sir” or “Madam” can then be used after that.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be celebrating their 11th year of marriage this April. In honour of their 10th wedding anniversary last year, they shared a few photos taken for the occasion on Instagram.