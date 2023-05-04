Prince William and Kate Middleton ride on Elizabeth line to visit Soho pub

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled on the Elizabeth line for the first time as they took public transport to a pub to hear how London workers are preparing for the coronation.

Prince William and Kate Middleton boarded the tube at Acton Main Line in west London and chatted to Transport for London (TfL) workers about their plans for the busy bank holiday weekend when tens of thousands of people are expected in the capital.

At one point Kate was asked about King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday 6 May and replied: “Yes, it’s going to be a busy time. We’re getting there. I still feel like we’re trying to get ducks in a row.”

The royal couple travelled three stops and got off at Tottenham Court Road, in the shadow of Centrepoint tower block.

Kate was spotted using an Oyster card as she left the station and she and William walked the short distance to the Dog and Duck pub in Soho.

The hospitality industry is hoping for a bumper weekend thanks to the coronation, and the couple met representatives from the industry based in the Soho area.

The Dog and Duck is part of the Nicholson’s group, which has several pubs across the UK and is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled on London Underground’s Elizabeth Line on their way to visit the Dog and Duck pub in Soho (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

The Waleses attended rehearsals at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday morning (3 May) with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

George, nine, will play an important role at the coronation. He was named a Page of Honour for the King, alongside three other boys: Nicholas Barclay, grandson of Sarah Troughton, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, son of the Marquess of Cholmondeley, and Ralph Tollemache.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the The Dog and Duck Pub in Soho (REUTERS)

He will hold the King’s coronation robes as he progresses through Westminster Abbey to be anointed and crowned during the historic ceremony.

On the other hand, William is set to pay homage to his father on the important day. The heir to the British throne will step forward to pledge his loyalty and allegiance to the King after he is crowned.

He will place his hands on Charles’ and utter the words: “I, William, Prince of Wales, will pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”