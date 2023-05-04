✕ Close King Charles III and Queen Camilla spotted leaving coronation rehearsal

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is drawing near, and while many Britons are looking forward to the historic occasion, those wanting to watch the grand procession in person may have to prepare for wet weather.

The Met Office has predicted conditions could turn wet, with chances of thunder in parts of the UK, but London could see the warmest coronation in history, with highs of 19C in south London predicted.

On Wednesday morning (3 April), the monarch was spotted leaving Westminster Abbey after attending rehearsals, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children.

Prince George, nine, will be a Page of Honour to the King at Saturday’s ceremony, alongside Camilla’s three grandsons.

The rehearsals followed an incident at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening (2 May), where a man was arrested after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds, police said.

Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan said the man spoke to a police officer on guard and “asked to speak to a soldier” before throwing the cartridges over the gates.

Adelekan said that while being arrested, the man raised officers’ suspicions about his backpack by telling them it “needed to be handled correctly”.