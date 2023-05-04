Coronation news – live: Royal mega-fans camp along procession route as bad weather predicted for ceremony
Met Office predicts warmest coronation in history with potential highs of 19C
King Charles III and Queen Camilla spotted leaving coronation rehearsal
The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is drawing near, and while many Britons are looking forward to the historic occasion, those wanting to watch the grand procession in person may have to prepare for wet weather.
The Met Office has predicted conditions could turn wet, with chances of thunder in parts of the UK, but London could see the warmest coronation in history, with highs of 19C in south London predicted.
On Wednesday morning (3 April), the monarch was spotted leaving Westminster Abbey after attending rehearsals, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children.
Prince George, nine, will be a Page of Honour to the King at Saturday’s ceremony, alongside Camilla’s three grandsons.
The rehearsals followed an incident at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening (2 May), where a man was arrested after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds, police said.
Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan said the man spoke to a police officer on guard and “asked to speak to a soldier” before throwing the cartridges over the gates.
Adelekan said that while being arrested, the man raised officers’ suspicions about his backpack by telling them it “needed to be handled correctly”.
Bank holiday weekend: Met Office predicts warmest coronation in history
Showers and sunshine are on the cards as the UK prepares to witness the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday.
Thousands of people are expected to travel to London to catch a glimpse of the monarch for a 1.3-mile procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
In its much-anticipated coronation weekend weather forecast, the Met Office has predicted conditions could turn wet, with chances of thunder in parts of the UK, but London could see the warmest coronation in history.
Lord Great Chamberlain ‘nervous’ about role in coronation
The Lord Great Chamberlain said he is “rather nervous” about presenting King Charles with part of the Coronation Regalia.
Speaking on Times Radio, Lord Carrington admitted his trepidation about Saturday’s coronation ceremony.
He added: “I am part of the procession which goes into Westminster and I will be leading part of the procession that includes the King and the Queen.
“I will be presenting him with part of the Royal Regalia - specifically the Golden Spurs which date back to the time of Richard I.
“They, as I understand it, signify knighthood, chivalry, bravery, etcetera.
“And then I will be disappearing, then standing behind the King and receiving another part of the Royal Regalia - I think it’s the glove - and then hopefully I will be sitting down and enjoying the service.”
PA
WATCH: Rain expected to fall on King's coronation parade with showers forecast on Saturday
Naomi Campbell wishes King Charles ‘a great reign and all the success’ ahead of coronation
Naomi Campbell has shared words of encouragement for King Charles III as he prepares for his coronation on Saturday 6 May.
The supermodel, 52, first met the monarch when he was the Prince of Wales at Donatella Versace’s 2001 charity fashion gala.
She recalled meeting him several times since then, but her “highlight” was when they attended a reception at the Deputy High Commissioner’s residence in Lagos in 2018.
Joan Collins shares King Charles’s skill that impressed her
Joan Collins has praised King Charles III for his skills on the dancefloor in a tribute to the monarch ahead of his coronation.
The Dynasty star recalled a fond memory about meeting the King for the first time in the Eighties, when he was the Prince of Wales and, at the time, married to the late Diana, Princess of Wales.
She met him at a charity ball held by Armand Hammer in Palm Beach, Miami, where they “had a little dance together” that Collins described as “very nice”.
Camilla will wear the coronation robes made for Queen Elizabeth II when she is crowned Queen Consort next Saturday 6 May.
Buckingham Palace has released new photographs and details about the coronation robes the King and Queen Consort will wear at the ceremony next weekend.
In keeping with tradition, Charles and Camilla will wear two different robes each – crimson Robes of State on arrival and purple Robes of Estate as they leave at the end of the service.
Thomas Markle says he refuses to be ‘buried’ by Meghan as he gives ‘final interview’
Thomas Markle Sr has said he will not allow his daughter, Meghan Markle, to “bury” him while he is still alive.
The Duchess of Sussex’s father, 78, claimed in the Australian news programme 7News Spotlight that his daughter had not called him in four years. He has said that his appearance on the programme would be his “final ever” interview.
Prince Harry’s waxwork at Madam Tussauds reunited with royal family for coronation
A wax figure of the Duke of Sussex has been reunited with the rest of the royal family figurines at Madame Tussauds London as Harry returns to the UK for the coronation.
The 38-year-old announced, along with the palace, in April that he would be attending the crowning of his father, the King, and his stepmother, the Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (6 May).
The Duchess of Sussex, 41, has decided to remain at home in Los Angeles to be with the couple’s son Prince Archie on his fourth birthday.
More than 3,000 street parties set to celebrate coronation weekend
More than 3,000 street parties are planned across England to mark the coronation, new figures show.
Councils in England have approved 3,087 road closures for gatherings marking the royal event, according to figures from road management company One.Network shared with the PA news agency.
Prince George given Page of Honour role at King’s coronation
Prince George has been given an official role at the 6 May coronation – a Page of Honour to the King.
King Charles III and the Queen Consort each have four Pages of Honour supporting them on the day of the coronation, including schoolboys who are family friends or close relatives.
George, the nine-year-old future monarch, is the most prominent among them. Camilla’s three grandsons will also join George in the role.
